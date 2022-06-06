Apple Lists MagSafe Cable in Four Colors for MacBook Air and MacBook Pro for $49
Apple today announced that color-matching USB-C to MagSafe 3 charging cables for the new MacBook Air will be available to purchase separately. The cables are listed as "coming soon" on Apple's online store, with pricing set at $49 each in the United States.
The cable will be available in the same color options as the new MacBook Air, including Space Gray, Silver, Midnight, and Starlight. The cable is also compatible with the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models released last year.
The cable, which also comes in the box with the new MacBook Air, is two meters long and features a woven design for added durability.
Apple's full product description:
This 2-meter charge cable features a magnetic MagSafe 3 connector that helps guide the plug to the charging port of your Mac notebook. Pair it with a compatible USB-C power adapter to conveniently charge your notebook from a wall outlet and take advantage of fast-charging capabilities. The magnetic connection is strong enough to resist most unintended disconnects, but if someone trips on the cable, it releases so your Mac notebook stays put. An LED turns amber when the battery is charging and green when it's fully charged. Made with a woven design for long-lasting durability.
Apple has not provided a specific release date for the cables.
