iOS 16 Finally Lets You See Your WiFi Network Password
The iOS 16 update includes a range of quality of life improvements that make using an iPhone a more enjoyable experience, and one of those tiny improvements is access to the password for the WiFi network that you're currently connected to.
If you're at a friend or family member's house and don't know the password to the WiFi network offhand even though you've connected to it previously, there is no way to view it in iOS 15. That's changing in iOS 16.
When you open up the WiFi section of the Settings app and then tap on the network you are connected to, there's a new "Password" option. Tapping it shows you the password of that WiFi network, following authentication with Face ID, Touch ID, or a passcode.
This is a handy feature if you need to share a password with someone else or if you want to connect on another non-Apple device where sharing is not automatically available.
