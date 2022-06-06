Apple Seeds First Betas of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 to Developers
Following the conclusion of today's keynote event that saw the unveiling of new versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS, Apple has made the first betas of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 available to developers for testing purposes.
Registered developers can download the iOS and iPadOS 16 profiles from the Apple Developer Center, and once installed, the betas will be available over the air. Given that this is a first beta, it is best to install iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 on a secondary device. Early software is often riddled with bugs, and rumors have suggested that iOS 16 could be buggier than usual.
Over the course of the iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 beta testing period, Apple will refine the newly introduced features and work out bugs. Developers have been provided with the software to prepare their apps ahead of a fall launch.
The software is limited to registered developers at this time, but Apple is expected to provide a public beta for public beta testers in July.
The beta testing period will last for several months, and we are expecting to see iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 released to the public in September alongside new iPhones.
Top Rated Comments
Also even within the Developer Betas there's a separate iOS 16 profile you need to get into the iOS 16 track vs. the continued iOS 15 developer builds.
* iPhone 13
* iPhone 13 mini
* iPhone 13 Pro
* iPhone 13 Pro Max
* iPhone 12
* iPhone 12 mini
* iPhone 12 Pro
* iPhone 12 Pro Max
* iPhone 11
* iPhone 11 Pro
* iPhone 11 Pro Max
* iPhone XS
* iPhone XS Max
* iPhone XR
* iPhone X
* iPhone 8
* iPhone 8 Plus
* iPhone SE (2nd generation or later
iPadOS 16 Hardware compatibility
* iPad Pro (all models)
* iPad Air (3rd generation and later)
* iPad (5th generation and later)
* iPad mini (5th generation and later)