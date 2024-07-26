Six New Features iOS 18 Brings to the AirPods Pro

by

iOS 18 is an update designed for the iPhone, but it adds several new features to the AirPods Pro 2, Apple's latest earbuds. The new capabilities require ‌iOS 18‌, iPadOS 18, or macOS Sequoia and a firmware update that will be released when Apple releases its new software this fall.

iOS 18 and AirPods Pro Feature
This guide highlights all of the changes that are coming to the ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2.

Head Gestures

If you've ever been in a situation where you needed to confirm a Siri request or decline a call without using a voice command or your hands, there's a solution coming.

Head gestures are a new form of ‌AirPods Pro‌ control that will let you nod your head up and down or shake it back and forth to decline a call or interact with ‌Siri‌. When you get a call, you can essentially shake your head no to decline it or nod yes to accept it.

When you're responding to ‌Siri‌ for controlling notifications and incoming or outgoing messages, you can use the same gestures for yes and no without having to speak.

Voice Isolation

With Voice Isolation, the ‌AirPods Pro‌ can cut down on loud background sounds when you're on a phone call, allowing the person you're speaking with to hear you more clearly.

airpods pro voice isolation
The ‌AirPods Pro‌ will use machine learning to detect and isolate ambient noise such as wind, cars nearby, people speaking, and more, blocking out the sound and prioritizing your voice. Voice Isolation is a feature coming to both the original ‌AirPods Pro‌ and the ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2.

Better Adaptive Audio Controls

Adaptive Noise Control is designed to adjust Active Noise Cancellation and the sound you hear in response to the ambient noise in your environment. Adaptive Audio has been an all or nothing setting, but with ‌iOS 18‌, there are more granular controls for tweaking the feature to allow for more or less noise to come through.

airpods adaptive audio

Personalized Spatial Audio for Gaming

Personalized Spatial Audio is a feature that already exists for movies, TV shows, and music. It uses the TrueDepth camera on your ‌iPhone‌ to scan your face and ears, developing a personal profile that customizes Spatial Audio just for you.

Spatial Audio Feature
With ‌iOS 18‌, Apple is expanding Personalized Spatial Audio to gaming, with the aim of delivering more immersive sound for gameplay. Game developers can incorporate spatial audio in their games as part of this change. Personalized Spatial Audio for Gaming is actually coming to the ‌AirPods Pro‌, AirPods Max, and the third-generation AirPods.

Voice Quality in Games

The ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 feature voice quality improvements for in-game chat and streaming, along with dynamic head tracking and support for 16-bit 48kHz audio in games.

Lower Latency

According to Apple, the ‌AirPods Pro‌ provide the best wireless audio latency ever for mobile gaming, thanks to improvements coming in ‌iOS 18‌. Improved latency means that you'll see little to no delay when taking an action in the game and hearing the resulting sound, making for a more responsive experience.

Other AirPods Models

Many of these features are limited to the latest ‌AirPods Pro‌ models. Head gestures and Voice Isolation won't be available on devices other than the ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2, but Personalized Spatial Audio for gaming will be more widely accessible.

Read More

Much more on all of the new features that Apple added in ‌iOS 18‌ can be found in our iOS 18 roundup.

Popular Stories

iPhone SE 4 Vertical Camera Feature

iPhone SE 4 Production Will Reportedly Begin Ramping Up in October

Tuesday July 23, 2024 2:00 pm PDT by
Following nearly two years of rumors about a fourth-generation iPhone SE, The Information today reported that Apple suppliers are finally planning to begin ramping up mass production of the device in October of this year. If accurate, that timeframe would mean that the next iPhone SE would not be announced alongside the iPhone 16 series in September, as expected. Instead, the report...
Read Full Article68 comments
iPhone 17 Plus Feature

iPhone 17 Lineup Specs Detail Display Upgrade and New High-End Model

Monday July 22, 2024 4:33 am PDT by
Key details about the overall specifications of the iPhone 17 lineup have been shared by the leaker known as "Ice Universe," clarifying several important aspects of next year's devices. Reports in recent months have converged in agreement that Apple will discontinue the "Plus" iPhone model in 2025 while introducing an all-new iPhone 17 "Slim" model as an even more high-end option sitting...
Read Full Article160 comments
Generic iPhone 17 Feature With Full Width Dynamic Island

Kuo: Ultra-Thin iPhone 17 to Feature A19 Chip, Single Rear Camera, Semi-Titanium Frame, and More

Wednesday July 24, 2024 9:06 am PDT by
Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo today shared alleged specifications for a new ultra-thin iPhone 17 model rumored to launch next year. Kuo expects the device to be equipped with a 6.6-inch display with a current-size Dynamic Island, a standard A19 chip rather than an A19 Pro chip, a single rear camera, and an Apple-designed 5G chip. He also expects the device to have a...
Read Full Article162 comments
iPhone 16 Pro Sizes Feature

iPhone 16 Series Is Less Than Two Months Away: Everything We Know

Thursday July 25, 2024 5:43 am PDT by
Apple typically releases its new iPhone series around mid-September, which means we are about two months out from the launch of the iPhone 16. Like the iPhone 15 series, this year's lineup is expected to stick with four models – iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max – although there are plenty of design differences and new features to take into account. To bring ...
Read Full Article130 comments
icloud private relay outage

iCloud Private Relay Experiencing Outage

Thursday July 25, 2024 3:18 pm PDT by
Apple’s iCloud Private Relay service is down for some users, according to Apple’s System Status page. Apple says that the iCloud Private Relay service may be slow or unavailable. The outage started at 2:34 p.m. Eastern Time, but it does not appear to be affecting all iCloud users. Some impacted users are unable to browse the web without turning iCloud Private Relay off, while others are...
Read Full Article79 comments
iPhone 17 Plus Feature Purple

iPhone 17 Rumored to Feature Mechanical Aperture

Tuesday July 23, 2024 9:32 am PDT by
Apple is planning to release at least one iPhone 17 model next year with mechanical aperture, according to a report published today by The Information. The mechanical system would allow users to adjust the size of the iPhone 17's aperture, which refers to the opening of the camera lens through which light enters. All existing iPhone camera lenses have fixed apertures, but some Android...
Read Full Article60 comments

Top Rated Comments

mblm85 Avatar
mblm85
27 minutes ago at 04:49 pm
I was very wary when I moved from corded EarPods to my AirPods Pro 2. Would they fit well and would they be practical to use? Well they've turned out to be a great investment. Excellent sound quality and noise cancellation that has improved with the steady stream of updates.

I was expecting there to have been a new version by now with these features held back for that. Really looking forward to having them on my existing pair.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments