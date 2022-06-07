iPhone Driver's Licenses Will Be Accepted in Apps on iOS 16

Apple recently launched a feature that allows residents of participating U.S. states to add their driver's license or state ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age.



Starting with iOS 16, users will be able to present ID cards stored in the Wallet app in select apps that require identity or age verification. For example, Apple showed Uber and Turo as two apps that could choose to accept IDs from the Wallet app, but it remains to be seen exactly which apps decide to implement the functionality.

Apple said users will be able to simply tap a button to seamlessly present their driver's license or state ID information in supported apps that require identity or age verification. Apple will provide users with an overview of information being collected by the app, and indicate if the data will be stored, and for how long. The user will be required to authorize with Face ID or Touch ID in order for the ID card to be presented to the app.



Developers will be able to add support for Wallet IDs to their apps by using a special entitlement that is part of the PassKit framework.

Arizona and Maryland are the first two U.S. states that let residents add their driver's licenses or state ID to the Wallet app. Apple said additional states are committed to supporting the feature, including Colorado, Hawaii, Mississippi, Ohio, Georgia, Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Oklahoma, and Utah, as well as the territory of Puerto Rico.

Note that some states like Florida and Louisiana offer iPhone driver's licenses through their own apps, separate from this Wallet feature.

To add an ID to the Wallet app, users simply tap the "+" button in the top-right corner of the Wallet app and follow the on-screen instructions. The feature requires an iPhone 8 or later running iOS 15.4 or later, or an Apple Watch Series 4 or later running watchOS 8.4 or later. So far, the feature remains available in the U.S. only.

In addition to use in apps, the Wallet IDs are also accepted at select TSA checkpoints in select airports, as indicated on signage.

iOS 16 is currently in beta and will be released to all users in the fall.