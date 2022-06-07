iOS 16 Tidbits: Built-In Currency Converter, Undo for Photo Edits, and More

by

iOS 16 is a significant release with major changes across the board, from an entirely redesigned and customizable Lock Screen to updates to Focus mode, CarPlay, and more.

f1654537364
Outside the major changes, there are plenty of smaller changes and new features Apple is introducing this year. While there will be many more to discover over the next several weeks and months, we've compiled a few notable ones below.

Built-In Currency Converter

ios 16 currency converrison
With ‌iOS 16‌, Apple is giving Live Text, introduced last year, some new tricks. Within the Camera app on ‌iOS 16‌, point your iPhone camera to a price tag and Live Text will offer a currency conversion in the bottom left-hand corner.

Live Text and Quick Actions now also support translation within the Camera app. The Translate app is also gaining a new Camera mode dedicated to picture-to-text translation.

Undo and Redo for Photo Edits

ios 16 photo undo redo
The Photos app on ‌iOS 16‌ and iPadOS 16 is gaining undo and redo abilities, meaning if you accidentally make a change to your photo you may not like, you can easily undo or redo.

Notfications for Shared Reminders List

With the Reminders app on ‌iOS 16‌, users who are in a shared list with friends and family will now receive a notification when a specific task is marked as complete or when a new task is added.

Disable Spotlight Home Screen Shortcut

ios 16 home screen search shortcut
On ‌iOS 16‌, by default, the home screen page indicators right above the dock on the Home Screen serves as a Spotlight Search shortcut. Some users may not like this, and thankfully, Apple has provided an option to turn it off in Settings under ‌Home Screen‌.

The first betas of ‌iOS 16‌ and iPadOS 16 are currently available to developers with a public beta planned for July. Find a cool tidbit or feature on ‌iOS 16‌? Let us know down in the comments or mention us on Twitter @MacRumors.

Related Roundup: iOS 16

Top Rated Comments

nfl46 Avatar
nfl46
1 hour ago at 04:42 am
Thanks for the instructions! Initially, I couldn’t figure out how to get rid of search on the home screen since I never use Spotlight. It’s finally gone now.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
SmugMaverick Avatar
SmugMaverick
58 minutes ago at 04:48 am
Really pleased with the live currency converter and the ability to remove that crappy spotlight button.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JustinCymbal Avatar
JustinCymbal
1 hour ago at 04:41 am
I really wish that Apple would bring back the battery percentages for iOS devices in the ‘Find My’ app - preferably leave it on no matter what the percentage is - something that is very much technologically feasible as Google Maps already has this feature for family members

Up until a few years ago, if you or your family’s devices had less than 20%, it would indicate the exact percentage of battery remaining but Apple has since gotten rid of that and now there is no way for a user to tell whether that device is 20% or 1% because the red indicator is the same for both

If Apple is for some reason choosing this route for aesthetic reasons alone, which they often do, then Apple should at least do what they used to do and indicate battery percentage once the device goes below 20% or whatever percentage that Apple deems reasonable - Any indicator, even 5% is better than nothing and can allow family members to let their parents or whomever know that their phone is about to die so that they can either conserve power with low power mode, put it in airplane mode or turn their phone off

We’ll have to wait and see if this is included in iOS 16 - maybe someone running the beta can let us know
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Shanghaichica Avatar
Shanghaichica
55 minutes ago at 04:51 am
Currency converter is very useful.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Related Stories

ios 16 features collage

Apple Announces iOS 16: First Look at New Features

Monday June 6, 2022 10:08 am PDT by
Apple today previewed iOS 16, the company's next major update for the iPhone, featuring a redesigned, customizable Lock Screen, improvements to Messages, Maps, and Home, new sharing and personalization capabilities, and more. Lock Screen, Notifications, and Focus An all-new, fully customizable Lock Screen allows users to edit a large number of design elements, including type styles and...
Read Full Article86 comments
wwdc 2022 live coverage

WWDC 2022 Apple Event Live Keynote Coverage: iOS 16, macOS 13, MacBook Air, and More

Monday June 6, 2022 9:08 am PDT by
Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) starts today with the traditional keynote kicking things off at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. We're expecting to see a number of announcements, including iOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16, though it's unclear what else we'll be seeing at the event. A redesigned MacBook Air tops the list of potential new hardware, but supply chain issues...
Read Full Article1657 comments
ipados 16 lock screen

iOS 16 Lock Screen Customizations Not Coming to iPadOS 16

Monday June 6, 2022 1:56 pm PDT by
With iOS 16, Apple is giving users unprecedented levels of customization for the Lock Screen, letting them change the font and colors, add widgets, and so much more. None of those customization features, however, are coming to iPadOS 16. While in most releases, iOS and iPadOS share many of the same features, this year there seems to be a larger separation between the two platforms. On iPadOS ...
Read Full Article70 comments
maxresdefault

Everything Apple Announced at the WWDC 2022 Keynote in 13 Minutes

Monday June 6, 2022 3:29 pm PDT by
Apple today held a keynote event that saw the introduction of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13 Ventura, watchOS 9, and the new M2 Apple silicon chip, which is soon-to-be available in the MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. It was a crazy event where Apple introduced feature after feature for almost two hours straight. For those who did...
Read Full Article84 comments
macos ventura 1

Apple Introduces macOS Ventura: First Look at New Features

Monday June 6, 2022 11:18 am PDT by
Apple today announced the next version of macOS, called macOS Ventura, with several new features, including Stage Manager, Continuity Camera, new security updates, and more. Stage Manager helps you focus on the app you're using without any distractions by arranging all unused apps on the side, with the main and active app in the middle. Continuity Camera gives macOS users the ability to...
Read Full Article135 comments
f1654537364

Apple Seeds First Betas of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 to Developers

Monday June 6, 2022 12:12 pm PDT by
Following the conclusion of today's keynote event that saw the unveiling of new versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS, Apple has made the first betas of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 available to developers for testing purposes. Registered developers can download the iOS and iPadOS 16 profiles from the Apple Developer Center, and once installed, the betas will be available over the air....
Read Full Article43 comments
iOS 15

Apple Seeds Second Public Betas of iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6

Wednesday June 1, 2022 10:06 am PDT by
Apple today seeded the second public betas of iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6, with the software updates coming two weeks after Apple seeded the first public betas of iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6. The iOS and iPadOS 15.6 betas can be downloaded over the air after the proper profile from Apple's public beta testing website has been installed on an iPhone or iPad. There were no new features found in...
Read Full Article11 comments
iOS 15

Apple Seeds Second Betas of iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 to Developers

Tuesday May 31, 2022 10:07 am PDT by
Apple today seeded the second betas of upcoming iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 updates to developers for testing purposes, with the new software coming two weeks after the release of the first beta. Developers can download iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 through the Apple Developer Center or over the air after the proper profile has been installed on an iPhone or iPad. We don't yet know what might be...
Read Full Article14 comments

Popular Stories

wwdc 2022 live coverage

WWDC 2022 Apple Event Live Keynote Coverage: iOS 16, macOS 13, MacBook Air, and More

Monday June 6, 2022 9:08 am PDT by
Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) starts today with the traditional keynote kicking things off at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. We're expecting to see a number of announcements, including iOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16, though it's unclear what else we'll be seeing at the event. A redesigned MacBook Air tops the list of potential new hardware, but supply chain issues...
Read Full Article1657 comments
macbook air m2

Apple Announces Redesigned MacBook Air With M2 Chip, Notch, MagSafe, New Colors, and More

Monday June 6, 2022 11:09 am PDT by
Apple today at WWDC 2022 announced the next-generation MacBook Air with the all-new M2 chip, a redesigned unibody enclosure, a brighter display with a notch, new color options like Starlight and Midnight, MagSafe charging, a 1080p camera, and more. The new MacBook Air looks similar to the latest 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. The notebook features a slightly larger 13.6-inch display ...
Read Full Article315 comments
ios 16 features collage

Apple Announces iOS 16: First Look at New Features

Monday June 6, 2022 10:08 am PDT by
Apple today previewed iOS 16, the company's next major update for the iPhone, featuring a redesigned, customizable Lock Screen, improvements to Messages, Maps, and Home, new sharing and personalization capabilities, and more. Lock Screen, Notifications, and Focus An all-new, fully customizable Lock Screen allows users to edit a large number of design elements, including type styles and...
Read Full Article86 comments
top stories 4jun2022

Top Stories: WWDC 2022 Rumors + iPhone 14 Pro With Always-On Display?

Saturday June 4, 2022 6:00 am PDT by
It's that time of year again as the calendar flips over to June! Apple's developer conference kicks off on Monday and we've seen a flurry of last-minute rumors even as much of what to expect remains a mystery. This week saw rumors about some of the changes coming in iOS 16 and iPadOS 16, while we also heard details about the iPhone 14 lineup we're not expecting to see until the usual...
Read Full Article12 comments
Apple WWDC22 MacBook Pro 13 multitasking demo 220606 big

Apple Announces Updated 13-inch MacBook Pro With New M2 Chip

Monday June 6, 2022 11:17 am PDT by
Apple today unveiled an updated 13-inch MacBook Pro featuring Apple's next-generation custom M2 chip. The new 13-inch MacBook Pro is essentially a processor bump, with the design and other hardware features identical to the previous model. Built using second-generation 5-nanometer technology, Apple's M2 chip improves upon the M1 in every respect, with a 18 percent faster CPU, a 35...
Read Full Article115 comments
next generation carplay multi display

Apple Announces Multi-Display CarPlay With Integrated Speedometer, Climate Controls, and More

Monday June 6, 2022 10:51 am PDT by
Apple today at WWDC 2022 announced the "next generation" of CarPlay, which will support multiple displays within a vehicle, offer built-in climate controls for adjusting the temperature of the A/C or heat within the CarPlay interface, and more. The next-generation CarPlay experience will be able to provide content across multiple screens within a vehicle, and deeper integration with a...
Read Full Article80 comments