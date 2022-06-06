iOS 16 Introduces Safety Check to Help Users in Abusive Relationships

As part of iOS 16, Apple is introducing Safety Check, a new feature meant to help individuals in an abusive relationship quickly and safely end sharing their passwords, location, and more with their partner.



As Apple describes Safety Check:



A new privacy tool called Safety Check can be helpful to users whose personal safety is at risk from domestic or intimate partner violence by quickly removing all access they've granted to others. It includes an emergency reset that helps users easily sign out of iCloud on all their other devices, reset privacy permissions, and limit messaging to just the device in their hand. It also helps users understand and manage which people and apps they've given access to.

Safety Check will be available to users as part of all of Apple's new software updates later this fall. Apple today announced ‌iOS 16‌, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura, and watchOS 9.