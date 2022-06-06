WWDC 2022 Apple Event Live Keynote Coverage: iOS 16, macOS 13, and More

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) starts today with the traditional keynote kicking things off at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time.
We're expecting to see a number of announcements, including iOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16, though it's unclear what else we'll be seeing at the event.
A redesigned MacBook Air tops the list of potential new hardware, but supply chain issues have raised uncertainty about whether it's ready to go. Apple's online store is currently down in advance of the keynote for the first time since 2017, potentially hinting that we may indeed see some new hardware today.
Apple is providing a live video stream on its website, on YouTube, and in the company's TV and Developer apps across its platforms. We will also be updating this article with live blog coverage and issuing Twitter updates through our @MacRumorsLive account as the keynote unfolds. Highlights from the event and separate news stories regarding today's announcements will go out through our @MacRumors account.
Apple is continuing to prepare for the Worldwide Developers Conference that is set to begin on Monday, and the company today launched its YouTube live stream where viewers can sign up to get a reminder when the event begins. The keynote event is set to take place on Monday, June 6 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time.
Along with streaming the event on YouTube, Apple also plans to make the WWDC 2022...
With Apple's "Unleashed" event just hours away, the focus has understandably been on the new MacBook Pro models that are expected to debut, but rumors suggest we could also see the company unveil a new Mac mini with a new design and a faster Apple silicon processor. Here's what we've heard from sources over the past year.
Kicking things off, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in May said that Apple was ...
Apple today confirmed that the keynote event for the Worldwide Developers Conference will begin at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time on June 6, the first day of WWDC. The keynote will be an online-only event, though a select number of developers have been invited to the Apple Park campus for a viewing event.
In addition to confirming the keynote date and time, Apple has shared the full WWDC 2022...
We are now just one week away from WWDC 2022, which runs from Monday, June 6 through Friday, June 10. Apple's annual developers conference will be a (mostly) online affair for the third consecutive year, with Apple expected to unveil its latest software, including iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16.
WWDC is always an exciting week for both developers and Apple fans. Here are ...
Apple's 33rd Worldwide Developers Conference officially kicks off on Monday at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time with a keynote where the company will reveal iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9, tvOS 16, and possibly some new hardware.
While WWDC is a software-heavy event, Apple has previewed and announced hardware during the conference in past years. Ahead of this year's conference and amid rumors ...
On the first day of the Worldwide Developers Conference, a select number of developers will travel to Apple Park in Cupertino, California to experience a special viewing event at Apple's ring-shaped campus.
The June 6 event will include a viewing of the WWDC keynote and the Platforms State of the Union as previously announced, but attendees have also been informed about what the rest of the...
Apple may unveil new Mac hardware at WWDC this year, with the redesigned MacBook Air being the most likely potential hardware announcement, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
In today's "Power On" newsletter, Gurman explained his expectations for potential Apple hardware announcements at this year's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC).
Signs of "realityOS," the long-rumored...
The 33rd annual Worldwide Developers Conference is set to begin with a keynote next Monday, and the event is now featured on Apple's dedicated Events website. As with many Apple events, if you visit the page on an iPhone or iPad, you can see an interactive augmented reality easter egg.
For WWDC 2022, Apple has created a package of trading cards that you can view in augmented reality. Once...
Apple wants to make the iPad behave more like a laptop than a smartphone and plans to implement changes in iPadOS 16 to further that goal, reports Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
iPadOS 16 will feature a redesigned multitasking interface that makes it easier to swap between tasks and see which apps are open, plus it will allow users to resize windows. Apple plans to implement new ways for users to...
It's that time of year again as the calendar flips over to June! Apple's developer conference kicks off on Monday and we've seen a flurry of last-minute rumors even as much of what to expect remains a mystery.
This week saw rumors about some of the changes coming in iOS 16 and iPadOS 16, while we also heard details about the iPhone 14 lineup we're not expecting to see until the usual...
The upcoming 2022 MacBook Air is not expected to come in a range of colors similar to the 24-inch iMac, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In a tweet, Gurman says that the MacBook Air is likely to come in the standard space gray, silver, and gold colors, similar to prior models.
Reports of multiple color options are likely "exaggerated," according to Gurman, who says he is not expecting...
All four iPhone 14 models launching later this year will be equipped with 6GB of RAM, according to Taiwanese research firm TrendForce.
TrendForce said the iPhone 14 Pro models will be upgraded to a faster and more power efficient type of RAM known as LPDDR5, while the standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max models are expected to stick with LPDDR4X.
If the report proves to be accurate, the...
