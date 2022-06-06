WWDC 2022 Apple Event Live Keynote Coverage: iOS 16, macOS 13, and More

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) starts today with the traditional keynote kicking things off at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time.



We're expecting to see a number of announcements, including iOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16, though it's unclear what else we'll be seeing at the event.

A redesigned MacBook Air tops the list of potential new hardware, but supply chain issues have raised uncertainty about whether it's ready to go. Apple's online store is currently down in advance of the keynote for the first time since 2017, potentially hinting that we may indeed see some new hardware today.

Apple is providing a live video stream on its website, on YouTube, and in the company's TV and Developer apps across its platforms. We will also be updating this article with live blog coverage and issuing Twitter updates through our @MacRumorsLive account as the keynote unfolds. Highlights from the event and separate news stories regarding today's announcements will go out through our @MacRumors account.

