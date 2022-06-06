Security Fixes Won't Require Full iOS Update in iOS 16, Will Be Installed Automatically

Apple in iOS 16 is introducing a new Rapid Security Response feature that's designed to make it easier and quicker for the company to deploy security improvements.



Security updates will be able to be automatically applied between standard software updates, so implementing security fixes will not require a full new version of iOS.

It's also going to let Apple automatically install security updates on many devices without people even having to think about it. There is a new "Install System and Data Files" option in Settings > General > Software Update that lets users toggle on automatic security updates independent of iOS updates.

For those who prefer not to have security updates, such as jailbreakers, the toggle does make it possible to avoid all security updates when it is disabled. It's worth noting that the "Install System and Data Files" option is enabled by default when installing ‌iOS 16‌, so you'll need to manually turn it off if you are not interested in using the feature.