Security Fixes Won't Require Full iOS Update in iOS 16, Will Be Installed Automatically

by

Apple in iOS 16 is introducing a new Rapid Security Response feature that's designed to make it easier and quicker for the company to deploy security improvements.

automatic security updates ios 16
Security updates will be able to be automatically applied between standard software updates, so implementing security fixes will not require a full new version of iOS.

It's also going to let Apple automatically install security updates on many devices without people even having to think about it. There is a new "Install System and Data Files" option in Settings > General > Software Update that lets users toggle on automatic security updates independent of iOS updates.

For those who prefer not to have security updates, such as jailbreakers, the toggle does make it possible to avoid all security updates when it is disabled. It's worth noting that the "Install System and Data Files" option is enabled by default when installing ‌iOS 16‌, so you'll need to manually turn it off if you are not interested in using the feature.

Top Rated Comments

_Spinn_ Avatar
_Spinn_
42 minutes ago at 01:49 pm
This is huge! I can't believe it has take this long to get security fixes outside of full OS upgrades.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jakey rolling Avatar
jakey rolling
38 minutes ago at 01:53 pm
Can't wait for Google to copy this ten years ago.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Realityck Avatar
Realityck
35 minutes ago at 01:56 pm
That was a requested feature, and it got implemented. Nice job Apple!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mizouse Avatar
Mizouse
32 minutes ago at 01:58 pm
Are they going to give us the option to stay on iOS 15 if we aren’t ready for iOS 16 and then change their mind and say it’s only temporary?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
8CoreWhore Avatar
8CoreWhore
40 minutes ago at 01:50 pm
Should've done this years ago.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
gmanist1000 Avatar
gmanist1000
35 minutes ago at 01:55 pm
Astonished it's taken them this long.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
