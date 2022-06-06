iOS 16 Drops Support for iPhone 6s, iPhone 7, Original iPhone SE and More

Apple's newly announced iOS 16 operating system is compatible with many of the iPhones that are able to run iOS 15, but it does drop support for some older devices, including the iPhone SE, the iPhone 6s, the ‌iPhone‌ 6s Plus, and the ‌iPhone‌ 7 and ‌iPhone‌ 7 Plus:



According to Apple, ‌iOS 16‌ will be available only on the ‌iPhone‌ 8 and later. ‌iOS 16‌ and iPadOS 16 are available to developers starting today, with Apple set to provide a public beta later this summer.