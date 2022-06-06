iOS 16 Drops Support for iPhone 6s, iPhone 7, Original iPhone SE and More

by
Apple's WWDC 2022 Keynote: Follow along with our live blog.

Apple's newly announced iOS 16 operating system is compatible with many of the iPhones that are able to run iOS 15, but it does drop support for some older devices, including the iPhone SE, the iPhone 6s, the ‌iPhone‌ 6s Plus, and the ‌iPhone‌ 7 and ‌iPhone‌ 7 Plus:

According to Apple, ‌iOS 16‌ will be available only on the ‌iPhone‌ 8 and later. ‌iOS 16‌ and iPadOS 16 are available to developers starting today, with Apple set to provide a public beta later this summer.

maverick28 Avatar
maverick28
31 minutes ago at 11:00 am
Thank god! I won't see the disturbing nags about an update "currently available" in the middle of my workflow.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BugeyeSTI Avatar
BugeyeSTI
19 minutes ago at 11:12 am
Wow. Surprised they ditched the 7/7+..
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheRoadRunner Avatar
TheRoadRunner
17 minutes ago at 11:14 am
Expected the SE and 6S to be dropped but the 7 took me by surprise! I assume this means the iPod Touch and iPads with A10 chips will be dropped too?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ghostface147 Avatar
ghostface147
24 minutes ago at 11:07 am
It was a hell of a run for the 6s.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
arefbe Avatar
arefbe
31 minutes ago at 11:00 am
What about my 7th. Generation iPod touch?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
rick3000 Avatar
rick3000
19 minutes ago at 11:11 am
My 7+ is still perfect, I think I'll hold on to it, now without the annoying update alerts.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
