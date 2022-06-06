Apple Announces Multi-Display CarPlay With Integrated Speedometer, Climate Controls, and More

Apple today announced significant enhancements coming to CarPlay, including support for multiple displays in a vehicle, built-in climate controls for adjusting the A/C or heat temperature without leaving the ‌CarPlay‌ interface, and more.



The next-generation ‌CarPlay‌ experience will support a wide variety of displays and digital gauge clusters in vehicles, with the interface able to display a vehicle's speedometer, RPM, and more alongside Apple Maps navigation.



Apple said the first vehicles to support the new ‌CarPlay‌ experience will be announced later this year. Apple said committed automakers include Ford, Lincoln, Mercedes-Benz, Infiniti, Honda, Acura, Jaguar, Land Rover, Audi, Nissan, Volvo, Porsche, and others.