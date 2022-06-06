Apple Announces Multi-Display CarPlay With Integrated Speedometer, Climate Controls, and More

by
Apple's WWDC 2022 Keynote: Follow along with our live blog.

Apple today announced significant enhancements coming to CarPlay, including support for multiple displays in a vehicle, built-in climate controls for adjusting the A/C or heat temperature without leaving the ‌CarPlay‌ interface, and more.

Multi Display CarPlay 1
The next-generation ‌CarPlay‌ experience will support a wide variety of displays and digital gauge clusters in vehicles, with the interface able to display a vehicle's speedometer, RPM, and more alongside Apple Maps navigation.

Multi Display CarPlay 2
Apple said the first vehicles to support the new ‌CarPlay‌ experience will be announced later this year. Apple said committed automakers include Ford, Lincoln, Mercedes-Benz, Infiniti, Honda, Acura, Jaguar, Land Rover, Audi, Nissan, Volvo, Porsche, and others.

Top Rated Comments

GadgetBen Avatar
GadgetBen
38 minutes ago at 10:53 am
Apple announces Apple Car
Score: 5 Votes
MrWeenus Avatar
MrWeenus
38 minutes ago at 10:53 am

Apple announces Apple Car
You beat me to it. This is definitely the case
Score: 2 Votes
beermode Avatar
beermode
30 minutes ago at 11:01 am
Imagine this crashing as often as it does now and poof, even your gauge cluster is out.
Score: 1 Votes
dontwalkhand Avatar
dontwalkhand
30 minutes ago at 11:01 am

This is pretty cool actually. However existing cars are out of luck.
Not too bad considering existing cars have regular CarPlay. And of course Tesla doesn’t but their UI is decent.

But next car will have to support this for sure! If Tesla won’t get on board, bye bye Tesla!
Score: 1 Votes
Dynamite_Rave Avatar
Dynamite_Rave
28 minutes ago at 11:03 am
This looks insane. I just bought a new Kia Sportage 2023 Hybrid three weeks ago and it has one of those wrap around screens. I'm praying that this new experience will be compatible with my car.

So far, this is the one thing that has me most excited this year. New Car Play looks gorgeous.
Score: 1 Votes
Jacoblee23 Avatar
Jacoblee23
6 minutes ago at 11:24 am
Just bought a new 2022 Ford Escape last week. Very annoyed that I won't be getting the new CarPlay but is what it is. The old one is still good whenever it works lol.
Score: 1 Votes
