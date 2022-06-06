iOS 16 Bringing Support for Web Push Notifications Next Year

by
Apple's WWDC 2022 Keynote: Follow along with our live blog.

With iOS 16, Apple will bring support for opt-in web notification support later in 2023, allowing users to receive notifications from websites through Safari and, presumably, other supported browsers on iOS.

f1654537364
Apple mentions the feature on the iOS 16 features page, saying it will be coming to iOS in 2023. Safari on ‌iOS 16‌ is also gaining other new features, including Shared Tab Groups, new web extension APIs, and more.

‌iOS 16‌ will be available to developer beta testers later today and public beta testers in July. ‌iOS 16‌ is a significant release with major customization features and major improvements to stock apps.

Related Roundups: WWDC 2022, iOS 16
Related Forum: Apple, Inc and Tech Industry

Top Rated Comments

TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
48 minutes ago at 12:12 pm
Nice! We can receive notifications from MacRumors. Woo hoo! How am I going to be able to keep up? ?



Attachment Image
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
_Spinn_ Avatar
_Spinn_
50 minutes ago at 12:10 pm
Glad this is opt in. Hopefully Apple provides a way to block website nag messages asking you to enable push notifications.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Dustman Avatar
Dustman
50 minutes ago at 12:10 pm
Really hope there's a good amount of spam control on this planned.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
GubbyMan Avatar
GubbyMan
49 minutes ago at 12:10 pm
Yay! Now I'm going to get so many MacRumors notifications on my new iOS 16 lock screen.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Rexogamer Avatar
Rexogamer
47 minutes ago at 12:13 pm
Contrary to some of the above commenters, I am so excited to finally see this added - PWAs (especially for stuff like messaging apps) are going to be a lot better
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
munpip214 Avatar
munpip214
47 minutes ago at 12:13 pm
This is one of those things that the majority of people aren’t going to use, but there are a select few who are welcome them. Appreciate when apple thinks of small but useful additions
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iPad Pro Big Ol Logo

Apple Aiming to Make iPad More Mac-Like With iPadOS 16 Multitasking Changes

Thursday June 2, 2022 9:33 am PDT by
Apple wants to make the iPad behave more like a laptop than a smartphone and plans to implement changes in iPadOS 16 to further that goal, reports Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. iPadOS 16 will feature a redesigned multitasking interface that makes it easier to swap between tasks and see which apps are open, plus it will allow users to resize windows. Apple plans to implement new ways for users to...
Read Full Article388 comments
top stories 4jun2022

Top Stories: WWDC 2022 Rumors + iPhone 14 Pro With Always-On Display?

Saturday June 4, 2022 6:00 am PDT by
It's that time of year again as the calendar flips over to June! Apple's developer conference kicks off on Monday and we've seen a flurry of last-minute rumors even as much of what to expect remains a mystery. This week saw rumors about some of the changes coming in iOS 16 and iPadOS 16, while we also heard details about the iPhone 14 lineup we're not expecting to see until the usual...
Read Full Article12 comments
macbook air rounded mock yellow

Gurman: MacBook Air Not Expected to Come in a Range of iMac-Like Colors

Friday June 3, 2022 5:15 pm PDT by
The upcoming 2022 MacBook Air is not expected to come in a range of colors similar to the 24-inch iMac, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In a tweet, Gurman says that the MacBook Air is likely to come in the standard space gray, silver, and gold colors, similar to prior models. Reports of multiple color options are likely "exaggerated," according to Gurman, who says he is not expecting...
Read Full Article216 comments
iPhone 14 Lineup Feature Purple

iPhone 14 Lineup Expected to Start With Increased 6GB of RAM

Thursday June 2, 2022 6:27 am PDT by
All four iPhone 14 models launching later this year will be equipped with 6GB of RAM, according to Taiwanese research firm TrendForce. TrendForce said the iPhone 14 Pro models will be upgraded to a faster and more power efficient type of RAM known as LPDDR5, while the standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max models are expected to stick with LPDDR4X. If the report proves to be accurate, the...
Read Full Article117 comments