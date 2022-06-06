iOS 16 Bringing Support for Web Push Notifications Next Year

With iOS 16, Apple will bring support for opt-in web notification support later in 2023, allowing users to receive notifications from websites through Safari and, presumably, other supported browsers on iOS.



Apple mentions the feature on the iOS 16 features page, saying it will be coming to iOS in 2023. Safari on ‌iOS 16‌ is also gaining other new features, including Shared Tab Groups, new web extension APIs, and more.

‌iOS 16‌ will be available to developer beta testers later today and public beta testers in July. ‌iOS 16‌ is a significant release with major customization features and major improvements to stock apps.