Apple Store Back Up With Previews of New M2 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro

Apple's WWDC 2022 Keynote: Follow along with our live blog.

Following today's keynote event that saw the introduction of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura, watchOS 9, and new M2 Macs, Apple has brought its online store back up with information on the new machines.

The M2 MacBook Air and M2 13-inch MacBook Pro cannot be purchased at this time, but the product listings are live. Apple plans to make them available starting next month.

The ‌M2‌ MacBook Air features a redesigned chassis that does away with the tapered design, and it is quite similar to the MacBook Pro. It comes in Silver, Space Gray, Starlight, and Midnight. Contrary to rumors, it does not feature white bezels or a white keyboard, and there is a notch.

Pricing on the new ‌MacBook Air‌ starts at $1199 for an 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU, with a 10-core GPU option available for $1499.

Apple today also refreshed the 13-inch MacBook Pro with an ‌M2‌ chip, and pricing starts at $1299. There are no design updates for the 13-inch model, and it continues to be the only Mac notebook with a Touch Bar.

1 hour ago at 11:57 am
8GB starting with a $200 8GB bump is insulting.
1 hour ago at 12:00 pm
for the love of god just call it a MacBook and kill the air name for good??
1 hour ago at 11:59 am
Not liking the new MBA design, my M1 MBA will serve me a looong time…
1 hour ago at 12:01 pm
After owning the base model M1 MacBook Air, I realized 256GB for storage and 8GB of RAM is not enough at all.

I can’t wait to rectify my decisions.
54 minutes ago at 12:07 pm
Keeping the M1 Air old design and the 13" MBP mega old design around is just so many SKUs of really overlapping products.
53 minutes ago at 12:07 pm

Not supporting dual displays on the new MBA is really a miss IMO.
HUGE HUGE HUGE miss. Everyone I know who works in an office and works remote uses two external screens. Apple is throwing this huge market in the trash can. These people are not creative pros. They don't need high horsepower They just need two MATCHING screens. Apple seems very out of touch with the market right now.
