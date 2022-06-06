Apple Store Back Up With Previews of New M2 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro
Apple's WWDC 2022 Keynote: Follow along with our live blog
.
Following today's keynote event that saw the introduction of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura, watchOS 9, and new M2 Macs, Apple has brought its online store back up with information on the new machines.
The M2 MacBook Air and M2 13-inch MacBook Pro cannot be purchased at this time, but the product listings are live. Apple plans to make them available starting next month.
The M2 MacBook Air features a redesigned chassis that does away with the tapered design, and it is quite similar to the MacBook Pro. It comes in Silver, Space Gray, Starlight, and Midnight. Contrary to rumors, it does not feature white bezels or a white keyboard, and there is a notch.
Pricing on the new MacBook Air starts at $1199 for an 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU, with a 10-core GPU option available for $1499.
Apple today also refreshed the 13-inch MacBook Pro with an M2 chip, and pricing starts at $1299. There are no design updates for the 13-inch model, and it continues to be the only Mac notebook with a Touch Bar.
