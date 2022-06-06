iOS 16 and watchOS 9 Add Support for Tracking Medications

With iOS 16 and watchOS 9, Apple is making it easier for users to track their medications. Medicine, vitamins, and supplements can all be added to the Health app in ‌iOS 16‌ for tracking purposes, and custom reminders to take medication can be set up.



You can add your prescription medications to the Health app on the iPhone through the new "Medications" category. You can search for your medications and manually add them or scan them using the ‌iPhone‌'s camera. If you're scanning a medication, just give the app permission and then put your medication in the camera frame.



Most of the time, the ‌iPhone‌ can read the label and interpret what you're taking, though you might need to fine tune your dose. From there, you can add in the time you take it and how often you take it to get a reminder. You can create a custom schedule for each medication, and give each one a unique visual with customizable background.



If you have an Apple Watch, all of your medications are listed in the new Medications app, which makes it very easy to check them off when you take them. Tap on a medicine in the app and then tap on either Taken or Skipped to log it.



You can also mark medications as taken in the Health app on the ‌iPhone‌, but it is easier to do so on the Apple Watch. A medication marked as taken goes into the "Logged" section of the app.



In addition to keeping track of your medications and sending reminders to take them, the Health app is also able to detect potential drug interactions, letting you know if you're taking a dangerous combination. You can export your medications in a PDF list, and medication info can be shared with family members.



Medications are just one new Health feature on the ‌iPhone‌, with Apple also introducing support for an Activity app able to track your daily movement even if you don't have an Apple Watch.

