iOS 16 and watchOS 9 Add Support for Tracking Medications

by

With iOS 16 and watchOS 9, Apple is making it easier for users to track their medications. Medicine, vitamins, and supplements can all be added to the Health app in ‌iOS 16‌ for tracking purposes, and custom reminders to take medication can be set up.

watchos 9 ios 16 medication list
You can add your prescription medications to the Health app on the iPhone through the new "Medications" category. You can search for your medications and manually add them or scan them using the ‌iPhone‌'s camera. If you're scanning a medication, just give the app permission and then put your medication in the camera frame.

ios 16 medications app interface
Most of the time, the ‌iPhone‌ can read the label and interpret what you're taking, though you might need to fine tune your dose. From there, you can add in the time you take it and how often you take it to get a reminder. You can create a custom schedule for each medication, and give each one a unique visual with customizable background.

ios 16 medications
If you have an Apple Watch, all of your medications are listed in the new Medications app, which makes it very easy to check them off when you take them. Tap on a medicine in the app and then tap on either Taken or Skipped to log it.

medications watchos 9
You can also mark medications as taken in the Health app on the ‌iPhone‌, but it is easier to do so on the Apple Watch. A medication marked as taken goes into the "Logged" section of the app.

log medication
In addition to keeping track of your medications and sending reminders to take them, the Health app is also able to detect potential drug interactions, letting you know if you're taking a dangerous combination. You can export your medications in a PDF list, and medication info can be shared with family members.

medication interactions ios 16
Medications are just one new Health feature on the ‌iPhone‌, with Apple also introducing support for an Activity app able to track your daily movement even if you don't have an Apple Watch.

Goldfrapp Avatar
Goldfrapp
54 minutes ago at 06:07 pm
I guess it's only a matter of days before European Union file a formal complaint against Apple for stifling medication-tracking competition.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
kc9hzn Avatar
kc9hzn
46 minutes ago at 06:15 pm

Only if there’s a popular European one (or a Dutch “dosage tracking” app, if you get what I mean!)

(As a side note, isn’t it wonderful that that’s an existing Dutch stereotype? I can make an allusion to the Dutch “dating app” situation, tie it into another Dutch stereotype, and still connect it back to Sherlocking medicine tracking apps!)
For what it’s worth, I’m an old timer these days. There may be people on here who don’t even know what Sherlocking even means, certainly there are plenty who couldn’t tell you how that came to be the term. Sherlock was a search app dating back to Mac OS 8 (eventually Spotlight killed it off). Watson was an app that could do Sherlock-like things but more. Apple integrated Watson-like features into Sherlock. As a result, Sherlock became the term for a generation of Mac users to go to to describe Apple adding the functionality of third party apps into the operating system or its included software.

(Replying to myself to keep the extended history lesson bit outside of the funny meaningless internet points bit.)
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jav6454 Avatar
jav6454
44 minutes ago at 06:16 pm
One of the most under-appreciated features.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Viktor Fury Avatar
Viktor Fury
38 minutes ago at 06:23 pm

I think Apple just killed off a number of medication health apps that do just this.
...and I'm glad of it. Having to pay a subscription just to log a medication is absolutely ridiculous. Huge kudos to Apple on this front. Hope we can attach notes etc. to meds we handle - customise it a bit.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
satchmo Avatar
satchmo
1 hour ago at 05:57 pm
I think Apple just killed off a number of medication health apps that do just this.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
kc9hzn Avatar
kc9hzn
54 minutes ago at 06:07 pm

I think Apple just killed off a number of medication health apps that do just this.
Yes, I know a few. This is pretty exciting, though, considering that you can already connect Health to your health care provider’s portal (wholly opt-in, of course).
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
