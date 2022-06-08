Here Are All the macOS Ventura Features Your Intel Mac Won't Support

by

Apple's public release of macOS Ventura is expected sometime in October, but given the number of features in macOS Monterey that were limited to Apple silicon Macs, will Intel Mac owners again feel left out in the cold this fall?

m1 v intel thumb
Fortunately, it doesn't look like that will be the case this time round, with many of the major features in macOS 13 offering full functionality on both Intel and Apple silicon machines.

In fact, as long as your model of Intel Mac matches the minimum requirements for macOS Ventura, there's relatively little in terms of new features that will be off-limits to you. That said, here are three exceptions that we've been able to identify as being exclusive to Apple silicon.

Live Captions

live captions ventura
‌macOS Ventura‌ includes support for Live Captions across all audio content, and that includes FaceTime, allowing you to see automatically transcribed dialogue during calls. Live captions will be available in English and are limited to the iPhone 11 and later, ‌iPad‌ with A12 Bionic and later, and of course Macs with Apple silicon.

Reference Mode with Sidecar

reference mode
Reference Mode with Sidecar lets you use a 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Liquid Retina XDR display as a secondary display with your Mac. "Reference" refers to the accurate and consistent representation of colors in professional workflows that involve review and approval, color grading, and compositing.

In Apple's example, the primary interface from Da Vinci Resolve is shown on a connected Studio Display, with color grading scopes on a MacBook Pro screen, and the fullscreen output image on an M1 ‌iPad Pro‌ in ‌Sidecar‌ mode.

Emoji Support in Dictation Mode

2021 most popular emoji
In ‌macOS Ventura‌, Dictation automatically punctuates text with commas, full stops and question marks as you speak. You can also insert emoji with just your voice, although Apple says this particular feature only works on Macs with ‌M1‌ and later processors.

Dictation is available in Cantonese (Hong Kong), English (Australia, Canada, India, UK, US), French (France), German (Germany), Japanese (Japan), Mandarin Chinese (China mainland, Taiwan) and Spanish (Mexico, Spain, US).

Summing Up

As this short list demonstrates, there are far fewer restrictions in ‌macOS Ventura‌ for Intel users to contend with than there are in ‌macOS Monterey‌. That said, macOS 13 does drop support for some Intel Macs sold between 2013 and 2016, so you may find that your model simply didn't make the cut for official compatibility.

ventura macs supported
Apple has almost finalized its two-year transition from Intel processors to its custom Apple silicon chips in Macs, with the changeover to be completed when the Mac Pro gets the Apple silicon treatment sometime this year. Expect Apple to reduce software support for Intel machines at a faster rate from 2023 and beyond.

macOS 13 Ventura is available to developers from this week, with Apple planning to provide a public beta in July.

Related Roundup: macOS Ventura

Top Rated Comments

tothemoonsands Avatar
tothemoonsands
1 hour ago at 08:05 am
I'm sure that as time goes on, there will be some compelling features that Intel users are missing out on. Despite this, I'm committed to my Intel iMac + Macbook Pro for at least several more years, until third party software catches up. The list continues to dwindle, but there are still some apps that I cannot run on the M-Series yet. For me, that is more important than these nifty features.

From a value perspective, I'd also like to see an advancement of the M-Series to the point where I can feel confident that my purchase will last 3-5 years without becoming effectively obsolete. I paid the price with a first gen Apple Watch, and despite being an early adopter, I'm more cautious these days.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jonnysods Avatar
jonnysods
1 hour ago at 08:13 am
Well, running a Windows VM isn't on the list of AS features really either. Not a solid x86 one anyways.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
InuNacho Avatar
InuNacho
1 hour ago at 08:13 am

Reference Mode with Sidecar



Cool, the entire setup probably costs as much as the VideoToaster when it came out.



Attachment Image
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Cameront9 Avatar
Cameront9
1 hour ago at 08:15 am
Very disappointed about Live captions. Still holding out hope they might add support in. Last year Live Text was supposed to be an M1 only feature, but they got it to work on Intel and it shipped on Intel macs, too.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Glenny2lappies Avatar
Glenny2lappies
54 minutes ago at 08:22 am
Wow, what compelling features. Not.

Hopefully there'll be more fiddling with the UI for the sake of it.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
james2538 Avatar
james2538
51 minutes ago at 08:24 am

Well, running a Windows VM isn't on the list of AS features really either. Not a solid x86 one anyways.
Ya, I'm still hoping this reported Qualcomm/Microsoft mess ('https://www.macrumors.com/2021/11/22/microsoft-qualcomm-arm-windows-exclusive-deal/') gets sorted out soon and we can officially get Windows on Apple Silicon. I'm not keen on using Insider Builds through Parallels since there are sometimes issues with stability.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

wwdc 2022 live coverage

WWDC 2022 Apple Event Live Keynote Coverage: iOS 16, macOS 13, MacBook Air, and More

Monday June 6, 2022 9:08 am PDT by
Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) starts today with the traditional keynote kicking things off at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. We're expecting to see a number of announcements, including iOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16, though it's unclear what else we'll be seeing at the event. A redesigned MacBook Air tops the list of potential new hardware, but supply chain issues...
Read Full Article1664 comments
ios 16 features collage

Apple Announces iOS 16: First Look at New Features

Monday June 6, 2022 10:08 am PDT by
Apple today previewed iOS 16, the company's next major update for the iPhone, featuring a redesigned, customizable Lock Screen, improvements to Messages, Maps, and Home, new sharing and personalization capabilities, and more. Lock Screen, Notifications, and Focus An all-new, fully customizable Lock Screen allows users to edit a large number of design elements, including type styles and...
Read Full Article89 comments
m2 macbook air keyboard

Apple Announces Redesigned MacBook Air With M2 Chip, Notch, MagSafe, New Colors, and More

Monday June 6, 2022 11:09 am PDT by
Apple today at WWDC 2022 announced the next-generation MacBook Air with the all-new M2 chip, a redesigned unibody enclosure, a brighter display with a notch, new color options like Starlight and Midnight, MagSafe charging, a 1080p camera, and more. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The new MacBook Air looks similar to the latest 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro...
Read Full Article335 comments
maxresdefault

Everything Apple Announced at the WWDC 2022 Keynote in 13 Minutes

Monday June 6, 2022 3:29 pm PDT by
Apple on Monday held a keynote event that saw the introduction of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13 Ventura, watchOS 9, and the new M2 Apple silicon chip, which is soon-to-be available in the MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. It was a crazy event where Apple introduced feature after feature for almost two hours straight. For those who...
Read Full Article96 comments
apple tv 4k design triad

What's New in tvOS 16 for Apple TV: Features and Enhancements

Tuesday June 7, 2022 8:26 am PDT by
While the Apple TV was an afterthought during the WWDC 2022 keynote, there is indeed a new tvOS 16 update for all Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K models, with the first beta released to developers for testing yesterday. Below, we've rounded up several new features and enhancements coming in the software update. An overview of new tvOS 16 features for Apple TV:Cross-device connectivity: Apple...
Read Full Article101 comments
next generation carplay multi display

Apple Announces Multi-Display CarPlay With Integrated Speedometer, Climate Controls, and More

Monday June 6, 2022 10:51 am PDT by
Apple today at WWDC 2022 announced the "next generation" of CarPlay, which will support multiple displays within a vehicle, offer built-in climate controls for adjusting the temperature of the A/C or heat within the CarPlay interface, and more. The next-generation CarPlay experience will be able to provide content across multiple screens within a vehicle, and deeper integration with a...
Read Full Article99 comments