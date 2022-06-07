iOS 16 Will Let Developers Create Live Lock Screen Notifications

Later this year, Apple will give developers the ability to create live lock screen notifications that it's calling "Live Activities."



Live Activities are similar to widgets on the iPhone home screen, but instead, reside on the bottom of the Lock Screen and can display dynamic and real-time information. During WWDC, Apple showcased how Live Activities could be used to track how far an Uber ride is or scores for a current sports game.

Live Activities will be available to users via a software update later this year and will not ship with the initial release of iOS 16.