You Can Edit or Unsend an iMessage Up to 15 Minutes After Sending in iOS 16

by

iOS 16 adds a long-awaited feature set allowing you to edit and unsend iMessages that you've sent to someone, but as it turns out, there is a time limitation.

messages editing ios 16
You can edit or unsend an iMessage up to 15 minutes after it's been sent, but after that, it is uneditable and can no longer be unsent.

Unsending an iMessage or editing an iMessage requires both Messages users to be running ‌iOS 16‌. If you try unsending an iMessage to someone running iOS 15 or earlier, it does not work, nor does the editing feature.

Apple warns that people running earlier versions of iOS are able to see messages that have been unsent, even if it is no longer visible on your end.

You can edit or undo an iMessage by long pressing on it in an iMessage conversation and tapping on either "Edit" or "Undo Send." Note that these features are limited to blue bubble iMessages and do not work with green SMS messages.

There's also a new option to recover recently deleted messages, and deleted messages can be recovered for up to 30 days after deleting them. Deleted messages are located in the Recently Deleted section under the Filters list. Recently deleted works for both iMessage and SMS messages.

In addition to these two features, there is a "Mark as Unread" option for when you want to respond to a message at a later time but don't want to forget, and all of your unread messages can be seen in the new "Unread Messages" folder under Filters.

Related Roundup: iOS 16

Top Rated Comments

kc9hzn Avatar
kc9hzn
59 minutes ago at 03:02 pm

We went from Steve Jobs annoucing the iPod, the iPhone, the iPad, the Macbook Air.... to some random guy annoucing we can unsend a message.
To be fair, Steve… had a tendency to monopolize keynotes. To the point where he became the public face of every team of the company. Tim Cook seems to prefer letting the lead developers/project managers/VPs for each team present (and get credit for) their contributions. The latter goes a long way towards dissociating Apple from being that one guy
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
1 hour ago at 02:56 pm

Wonder if read receipts are affected if someone marks as unread?
Leave "read reciepts" (OFF). Problem solved :)
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
OS X Dude Avatar
OS X Dude
1 hour ago at 02:56 pm

That is a good question. For continuity sake, Apple should make it cross-platform.
It does. It’s in the feature notes.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
4jasontv Avatar
4jasontv
1 hour ago at 02:58 pm

Leave "read reciepts" (OFF). Problem solved :)
I have no idea why people would enable read receipts.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Thebrochure Avatar
Thebrochure
1 hour ago at 02:50 pm
Screenshot says, "Hold my beer."
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
vanylapep Avatar
vanylapep
1 hour ago at 02:52 pm
We went from Steve Jobs annoucing the iPod, the iPhone, the iPad, the Macbook Air.... to some random guy annoucing we can unsend a message.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iPad Pro Big Ol Logo

Apple Aiming to Make iPad More Mac-Like With iPadOS 16 Multitasking Changes

Thursday June 2, 2022 9:33 am PDT by
Apple wants to make the iPad behave more like a laptop than a smartphone and plans to implement changes in iPadOS 16 to further that goal, reports Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. iPadOS 16 will feature a redesigned multitasking interface that makes it easier to swap between tasks and see which apps are open, plus it will allow users to resize windows. Apple plans to implement new ways for users to...
Read Full Article390 comments
top stories 4jun2022

Top Stories: WWDC 2022 Rumors + iPhone 14 Pro With Always-On Display?

Saturday June 4, 2022 6:00 am PDT by
It's that time of year again as the calendar flips over to June! Apple's developer conference kicks off on Monday and we've seen a flurry of last-minute rumors even as much of what to expect remains a mystery. This week saw rumors about some of the changes coming in iOS 16 and iPadOS 16, while we also heard details about the iPhone 14 lineup we're not expecting to see until the usual...
Read Full Article12 comments
macbook air rounded mock yellow

Gurman: MacBook Air Not Expected to Come in a Range of iMac-Like Colors

Friday June 3, 2022 5:15 pm PDT by
The upcoming 2022 MacBook Air is not expected to come in a range of colors similar to the 24-inch iMac, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In a tweet, Gurman says that the MacBook Air is likely to come in the standard space gray, silver, and gold colors, similar to prior models. Reports of multiple color options are likely "exaggerated," according to Gurman, who says he is not expecting...
Read Full Article216 comments
iPhone 14 Lineup Feature Purple

iPhone 14 Lineup Expected to Start With Increased 6GB of RAM

Thursday June 2, 2022 6:27 am PDT by
All four iPhone 14 models launching later this year will be equipped with 6GB of RAM, according to Taiwanese research firm TrendForce. TrendForce said the iPhone 14 Pro models will be upgraded to a faster and more power efficient type of RAM known as LPDDR5, while the standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max models are expected to stick with LPDDR4X. If the report proves to be accurate, the...
Read Full Article117 comments