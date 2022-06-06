iPad Finally Gains Weather App With iPadOS 16

With iPadOS 16, Apple is finally bringing a native Weather app to the iPad, taking advantage of the larger ‌iPad‌ display. Apple is also introducing WeatherKit for developers on the platform.



The ‌iPad‌'s lack of a Weather app has been a long-running joke with ‌iPad‌ users. While iPadOS 16 brings a Weather app to the ‌iPad‌, it does not seem the ‌iPad‌ is gaining a Calculator app. iPadOS 16 will be available to developers for beta testing later today and to public beta testers in July.