iOS 16 Will Let You Lock Your Hidden and Recently Deleted Photos Albums

Apple is adding the ability for users to lock their Hidden and Recently Deleted albums on iOS 16, requiring user authentication through Touch ID or Face ID to access.



Apple says that starting with ‌iOS 16‌ this fall, both albums will be locked by default. Currently, both the Hidden and Recently Deleted albums are exposed, allowing anyone who may grab access to your phone the ability to go through your photos.

‌iOS 16‌ is a massive release with new customization features for the lock screen and changes across the board. The first beta of ‌iOS 16‌ is currently available to developers for beta testing and a public beta will be available later in July.