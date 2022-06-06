iOS 16 Lets Siri Hang Up Calls, Add Emojis to Texts and More

by
Apple's WWDC 2022 Keynote: Follow along with our live blog.

Apple in iOS 16 is introducing some significant improvements to Siri, making the built-in personal assistant more useful than ever.

hey siri banner apple
If you're on a hands-free call, you can now ask ‌Siri‌ to hang up for you. Just say "Hey ‌Siri‌, hang up," but be warned that the person on the other line will be able to hear you. The feature is supported in both the Phone and FaceTime apps.

‌Siri‌ can insert emoji into texts when you're using ‌Siri‌ to send a message, and ‌Siri‌ is also now able to automatically send messages so you don't need to verbally confirm.

For those who use Shortcuts, ‌Siri‌ is able to run shortcuts as soon as an app is downloaded, with zero setup required.

If you want to know more about what ‌Siri‌ can do on your device and in apps, ask "Hey ‌Siri‌, what can I do here?" You can also ask about a specific app, such as "Hey ‌Siri‌, what can I do with Weather?"

Apple has also expanded offline support for ‌Siri‌, so ‌Siri‌ can do more without needing to contact Apple's servers. ‌Siri‌ can manage HomeKit, intercom, and voicemail requests offline in ‌iOS 16‌.

Related Roundup: iOS 16

Popular Stories

iPad Pro Big Ol Logo

Apple Aiming to Make iPad More Mac-Like With iPadOS 16 Multitasking Changes

Thursday June 2, 2022 9:33 am PDT by
Apple wants to make the iPad behave more like a laptop than a smartphone and plans to implement changes in iPadOS 16 to further that goal, reports Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. iPadOS 16 will feature a redesigned multitasking interface that makes it easier to swap between tasks and see which apps are open, plus it will allow users to resize windows. Apple plans to implement new ways for users to...
Read Full Article388 comments
top stories 4jun2022

Top Stories: WWDC 2022 Rumors + iPhone 14 Pro With Always-On Display?

Saturday June 4, 2022 6:00 am PDT by
It's that time of year again as the calendar flips over to June! Apple's developer conference kicks off on Monday and we've seen a flurry of last-minute rumors even as much of what to expect remains a mystery. This week saw rumors about some of the changes coming in iOS 16 and iPadOS 16, while we also heard details about the iPhone 14 lineup we're not expecting to see until the usual...
Read Full Article12 comments
macbook air rounded mock yellow

Gurman: MacBook Air Not Expected to Come in a Range of iMac-Like Colors

Friday June 3, 2022 5:15 pm PDT by
The upcoming 2022 MacBook Air is not expected to come in a range of colors similar to the 24-inch iMac, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In a tweet, Gurman says that the MacBook Air is likely to come in the standard space gray, silver, and gold colors, similar to prior models. Reports of multiple color options are likely "exaggerated," according to Gurman, who says he is not expecting...
Read Full Article216 comments
iPhone 14 Lineup Feature Purple

iPhone 14 Lineup Expected to Start With Increased 6GB of RAM

Thursday June 2, 2022 6:27 am PDT by
All four iPhone 14 models launching later this year will be equipped with 6GB of RAM, according to Taiwanese research firm TrendForce. TrendForce said the iPhone 14 Pro models will be upgraded to a faster and more power efficient type of RAM known as LPDDR5, while the standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max models are expected to stick with LPDDR4X. If the report proves to be accurate, the...
Read Full Article117 comments