iOS 16 Lets Siri Hang Up Calls, Add Emojis to Texts and More
Apple in iOS 16 is introducing some significant improvements to Siri, making the built-in personal assistant more useful than ever.
If you're on a hands-free call, you can now ask Siri to hang up for you. Just say "Hey Siri, hang up," but be warned that the person on the other line will be able to hear you. The feature is supported in both the Phone and FaceTime apps.
Siri can insert emoji into texts when you're using Siri to send a message, and Siri is also now able to automatically send messages so you don't need to verbally confirm.
For those who use Shortcuts, Siri is able to run shortcuts as soon as an app is downloaded, with zero setup required.
If you want to know more about what Siri can do on your device and in apps, ask "Hey Siri, what can I do here?" You can also ask about a specific app, such as "Hey Siri, what can I do with Weather?"
Apple has also expanded offline support for Siri, so Siri can do more without needing to contact Apple's servers. Siri can manage HomeKit, intercom, and voicemail requests offline in iOS 16.
