Clock and Weather Come to the Mac With macOS Ventura

With macOS Ventura, Apple is bringing a native Weather app to the Mac, alongside a new Clock app that lets users set timers, see world clocks, set alarms, and more.



macOS Ventura adds several features to the Mac, including a new way to manage multiple windows with Stage Manager, the ability to use your iPhone as a FaceTime camera, a redesigned experience for System Preferences, now called System Settings, and more.

macOS Ventura is currently available to developers for beta testing and will be available for public beta testers in July.