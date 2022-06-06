Clock and Weather Come to the Mac With macOS Ventura

by
Apple's WWDC 2022 Keynote: Follow along with our live blog.

With macOS Ventura, Apple is bringing a native Weather app to the Mac, alongside a new Clock app that lets users set timers, see world clocks, set alarms, and more.

clock weather macos ventura
macOS Ventura adds several features to the Mac, including a new way to manage multiple windows with Stage Manager, the ability to use your iPhone as a FaceTime camera, a redesigned experience for System Preferences, now called System Settings, and more.

macOS Ventura is currently available to developers for beta testing and will be available for public beta testers in July.

Top Rated Comments

TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
22 minutes ago at 12:39 pm
It looks very nice. This should have been added long time ago.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
boston04and07 Avatar
boston04and07
15 minutes ago at 12:45 pm
Hopefully Translate and Health/Fitness will be next! Wallet would be nice too for all the new features announced today.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
UltimateSyn Avatar
UltimateSyn
19 minutes ago at 12:41 pm
A welcome addition. Now we just need Calculator on iPadOS... At least a widget!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
adamw Avatar
adamw
25 minutes ago at 12:36 pm
Always nice to see new app functionality aded to macOS! Clock enhancements and a new weather app are a welcome feature.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sdz Avatar
sdz
17 minutes ago at 12:43 pm
Wow, you really need a 2017 Macbook Pro to use Ventura... The noose is getting tighter and tighter... Planned obsolescence y'all.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
UltimateSyn Avatar
UltimateSyn
13 minutes ago at 12:47 pm
Really glad that I'll be able to set alarms and timers on macOS. I used to end up Googling random websites to do that - having a nicely integrated implementation will be way better.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
