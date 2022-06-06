macOS Ventura Features Redesigned 'System Settings' App

Apple today previewed macOS Ventura, its latest operating system for the Mac, and one of the new features is a redesigned and renamed System Settings app that replaces System Preferences on macOS Monterey and previous versions.



The new System Settings app looks more similar to the Settings app on the iPhone and iPad, with settings placed in a sidebar for easy access.



System Preferences had been the app's name for over 20 years, but System Settings is the new name going forward. The redesigned app is limited to macOS Ventura, which will be publicly released in the fall. The first beta of macOS Ventura was seeded to developers today for testing, and Apple said the first public beta will be released in July.