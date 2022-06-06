USB-C Accessories Need User Permission to Communicate With Apple Silicon Macs Running macOS Ventura

With macOS Ventura, there's a new USB-C security feature designed for Apple silicon Macs. As described by Apple in the macOS Ventura release notes (via The Verge), USB-C and Thunderbolt accessories connected to the USB-C port on an Apple silicon Mac will require explicit user permission before the accessory can communicate with macOS.





On portable Mac computers with Apple silicon, new USB and Thunderbolt accessories require user approval before the accessory can communicate with macOS for connections wired directly to the USB-C port. This doesn't apply to power adapters, standalone displays, or connections to an approved hub. Devices can still charge if you choose Don't Allow. You can change the security configuration in System Settings > Security and Privacy > Security. The initial configuration is Ask for new accessories. Configuring an accessibility Switch Control sets the policy to always allow accessory use. Approved devices can connect to a locked Mac for up to three days. Accessories attached during software update from prior versions of macOS are allowed automatically. New accessories attached prior to rebooting the Mac might enumerate and function, but won't be remembered until connected to an unlocked Mac and explicitly approved.

The user permission restriction does not apply to power adapters, standalone displays, or connections to an approved hub, so it will not impact the use of displays or chargers, and it can be toggled off if desired.

‌macOS Ventura‌ is available to developers at the current time, with a public beta planned for July.