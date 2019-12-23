Helpful Tips, Tricks, and How Tos for New iPhone Owners

Monday December 23, 2019 8:10 AM PST by Juli Clover
Did you get a new iPhone 11, 11 Pro, or 11 Pro Max for the holidays? If so, make sure to take some time to browse through this article, which is packed with helpful tips, tricks, and guides for the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, and earlier iPhone models.

Whether you're new to iPhone or have upgraded to a new model, there's likely to be something in here for you. There are hundreds of features and hidden tricks available on the iPhone, so it can be easy to forget the full range of what the iPhone can do.


Below, we've rounded up our most useful iPhone-related how tos and tutorials, both for general iPhone usage and for getting used to iOS 13.

Tips for Beginners


Using iOS 13


For iPhone 11 and 11 Pro Owners


Must-Read Security Tutorials


Hidden Tricks


In-Depth Guides


We have in-depth guides on many of the features found on the iPhone as well as Apple's services and iOS features, so make sure to check those out if there's a particular aspect of the iPhone that you're interested in learning more about.

Selling Your Old iPhone


If you're planning to sell or give away your old iPhone now that you have a new model, make sure to check out our detailed guide on how to cleanly erase your old devices to get rid of all your data.

Videos


Over on our YouTube channel, we've shared quite a few videos filled with useful tips and tricks related to the iPhone, all of which are well worth watching to get acquainted with features you might not know about or might have forgotten. We've also got some great comparison videos comparing the cameras of various smartphones.










More Info


Know a super useful iPhone tip that other MacRumors readers might not be aware of? Make sure to share it in the comments below.

For more info on Apple's latest iPhones, and the iOS 13 operating system, make sure to check out our detailed roundups: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, and iOS 13.

Related Roundups: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro
Buyer's Guide: iPhone 11 (Buy Now), iPhone 11 Pro (Buy Now)
1 comments