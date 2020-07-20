iOS 14: How to Get Cycling Directions in Apple Maps

Google Maps has featured detailed cycling directions for almost a decade now, and with the arrival of iOS 14, Apple Maps is finally introducing its own.

The steps below show you how to make use of the new cycling directions in Apple's Maps app. If you have an Apple Watch running watchOS 7 or later, you can receive the directions you select right on your wrist, for easy at-a-glance navigation.

Note that at the time of writing, cycling directions in ‌Apple Maps‌ are limited to New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Shanghai, and Beijing.

Launch the Maps app on your iPhone or iPad. Tap the search field and type a place or address you want to go. Tap Directions.



Tap the bicycle icon, second to right in the row of transport options. You can use the toggles below the suggested directions to avoid hills and/or busy roads. Tap Go to start the turn-based directions.

Before you tap Go, Maps charts any elevation changes along the suggested cycling route and gives the total climb, distance, and the approximate time it takes. ‌Apple Maps‌ may even suggest if you should take a flight of stairs to save time.