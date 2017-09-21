How to Use Do Not Disturb While Driving in iOS 11

In iOS 11, Apple has introduced a Do Not Disturb While Driving Feature that's designed to mute incoming calls, texts, and notifications while you're driving to cut down on accident-causing distractions.
Do Not Disturb While Driving is not a feature that's enabled automatically, but you will see a popup prompting you to turn it on when Apple detects the motion of a car after installing iOS 11 for the first time. Despite the notification, you'll still need to choose how you want to use the feature if you miss the initial setup process.
Do Not Disturb can be set to turn on manually, automatically when the iPhone detects a car's acceleration, or when an iPhone connects to a car's Bluetooth.
If you don't want to have Do Not Disturb While Driving turn on automatically but still want to use it, there's a Control Center setting for activating it.
When the automatic setting is enabled, Do Not Disturb While Driving will turn on whenever your iPhone detects the acceleration of a vehicle. This can be inconvenient if you're a passenger, so you'll need to turn it off through the Control Center or by tapping the persistent Do Not Disturb While Driving popup at the top of the display to let Apple know you're a passenger.
When you're driving, all of your incoming text messages are muted. You can choose an automatic text message that lets people know you're in the car and will text later, and you can customize who sees the message.
If there's an urgent issue and someone needs to get in contact with you immediately, they can break through Do Not Disturb While Driving by texting you "urgent." This will override your Do Not Disturb settings and will notify you of the text immediately.
An ideal setup is to set auto replies to your favorites, which likely translates to close friends and family. This will let them text you in an emergency situation, but will prevent other less urgent messages from being a distraction.
If your iPhone is connected to your car's Bluetooth system, iOS 11 is smart enough to know you have a hands-free calling method available. In this situation, calls will continue to come through even when Do Not Disturb While Driving is enabled. Texts and notifications from apps will continue to be muted, though.
If you're not connected to Bluetooth and have no hands-free accessory, calls will be blocked like text messages and notifications.
For parents of teenagers, there's an option to enable a restriction that will prevent Do Not Disturb While Driving settings from being changed or toggled off, guaranteeing children are using the feature whenever they're in the car. Here's how to turn it on:
Enabling Do Not Disturb While Driving
- Open the Settings app.
- Tap Do Not Disturb.
- Scroll down to "Do Not Disturb While Driving."
- Tap on "Activate" to choose how you want Do Not Disturb While Driving to be turned on. If you don't want to use Do Not Disturb While Driving, set it to manual.
Do Not Disturb While Driving Control Center Toggle
- Open the Settings app.
- Choose Control Center.
- Select Customize Controls.
- Add Do Not Disturb While Driving, which has an image of a car.
If You're a Passenger
Choosing Your Auto Reply Options
- Open the Settings app.
- Choose Do Not Disturb.
- Scroll down to "Auto-Reply To" and tap it.
- You can choose for automatic texts to be sent to Recents, Favorites, All Contacts, or No one, if you would rather not have your phone send automatic replies.
Customizing Your Auto Reply
- Open the Settings app.
- Choose Do Not Disturb.
- Scroll down to "Auto-Reply" and tap it.
Phone Calls
Parental Restrictions
- Open the Settings app.
- Choose General.
- Scroll down to Restrictions and tap it.
- Enter the Restriction passcode on the device, if you've set one.
- Scroll down to the "Allow Changes" section and choose Do Not Disturb While Driving.
- Select "Don't Allow Changes."
