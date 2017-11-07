How to Use Apple Pay Cash on iPhone and iPad

Apple Pay Cash, Apple's peer-to-peer payments service, became available for developers and public beta testers this morning with the release of the second iOS 11.2 public beta.
The feature appears to be still rolling out to some users, but most testers who have iOS 11.2 beta 2 installed should be able to access the service. Here's how to use it.
Setting Up Apple Pay Cash
- Open the Wallet app.
- Tap on the Apple Pay Cash card that appears there.
- Apple will walk you through the setup process, and ask if you want to enable Apple Pay.
- You'll be directed to the Settings app to confirm your information. From there, Apple Pay Cash will take a few seconds to activate.
- Once activated, an Apple Pay Cash card will appear in Wallet and you'll be able to access Apple Pay Cash in the Wallet app.
Sending and Requesting a Payment
- Open a conversation in Messages.
- Tap the Messages App Store icon.
- Choose the "Apple Pay" icon.
- Tap the "+" or "-" buttons to enter an amount, or use the keyboard.
- Tap "Request" or "Pay."
- You'll have an option to preview your payment or request for payment.
- Press the blue arrow button to send.
Money that you're sending will be pulled from a linked debit/credit card or from the Apple Pay Cash card itself if you've added funds to that card or received funds from other people. If you send money using the Apple Pay Cash card or a debit card, there's no charge. For a credit card, there's a 3% fee.
When accepting a payment, the cash will be added to your Apple Pay Cash card in the Wallet app. From there, it can be used to make purchases where Apple Pay is accepted like any other card or it can be transferred to a connected bank account.
Apple Pay Cash works in any conversation with a single person. The option won't be available for group messages.
Sending Money via Siri
- Activate Siri.
- Tell Siri to send a payment. Example: "Send $1 to Eric."
- If multiple payment apps are installed, you'll need to confirm that you want to use Apple Pay.
- Unlock your iPhone using Face ID or Touch ID.
- Tap "Send."
- Double click the side button to pay on iPhone X or put a finger on the Touch ID Home button to confirm payment on other devices.
Changing Apple Pay Cash Settings
You can access your Apple Pay settings in the Settings app or through the Wallet app.
- Open Settings.
- Go to Wallet and Apple Pay.
- Tap on the "Apple Pay Cash" card.
Verify Identity
Once you've sent or received a combined $500 with Apple Pay Cash, you will need to verify your identity. Identity Verification is available in the Settings app, but it may not be fully functional at this time.
- Open Settings.
- Go to Wallet and Apple Pay.
- Tap on the "Apple Pay Cash" card.
- Choose "Verify Identity."
Once your identity has been verified, you can have up to $20,000 on your Apple Pay Cash card.
Apple Pay Cash Limits
There are limits on the amount of money that you can send per day and per transaction, and the amount of money you can add to your Apple Pay Cash card.
When adding cash, you must add a minimum of $10 per transaction, but you're not able to add more than $3,000. Over a 7-day period, you can add a maximum of $10,000 to your Apple Pay Cash card.
When sending or receiving money, you can send/receive a minimum of $1 and a maximum of $3,000. Over the course of a 7-day period, you can send/receive up to $10,000.
Transferring money to your bank can be done at any time. A minimum of $1 can be transferred at a time, or less than a $1 if your total balance is under $1. Up to $3,000 can be transferred in a single transfer, and over 7 days, you can transfer up to $20,000 to your bank account from Apple Pay Cash.
Beta Requirements
To use Apple Pay Cash, the following requirements must be met:
- Both parties must be running iOS 11.2 beta 2.
- An iPhone 6 or later must be used.
- Two-factor authentication must be turned on.
- You must be at least 18 years old.
- An eligible credit or debit card must be available in Wallet.
