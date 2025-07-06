Here's Which Vehicles Offer iPhone Car Keys

In 2020, Apple added a digital car key feature to its Wallet app, allowing users to lock, unlock, and start a compatible vehicle with an iPhone or Apple Watch. The feature is currently offered by select automakers, including Audi, BMW, Hyundai, Kia, Genesis, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, and a handful of others, and it is set to expand further.

Apple has a web page with a list of vehicle models that support iPhone car keys, but it has not been updated in a while, so it is missing some recent additions. Our list below is more up to date, but if we are missing any vehicles, let us know.

Existing Vehicles

Audi

  • 2025 and newer A5
  • 2025 and newer Q5
  • 2025 and newer SQ5
  • 2025 and newer A6
  • 2025 and newer S6
  • 2025 and newer Q6
  • 2025 and newer SQ6

BMW

  • 2021 and newer 1 Series
  • 2021 and newer 2 Series
  • 2021 and newer 3 Series
  • 2021 and newer 4 Series
  • 2021 and newer 5 Series
  • 2021 and newer 6 Series
  • 2021 and newer 8 Series
  • 2021 and newer X5
  • 2021 and newer X6
  • 2021 and newer X7
  • 2021 and newer X5 M
  • 2021 and newer X6 M
  • 2021 and newer Z4
  • 2022 and newer i4
  • 2022 and newer iX
  • 2022 and newer iX1
  • 2022 and newer iX3
  • 2023 and newer i3
  • 2023 and newer i7
  • 2024 and newer i5

MINI

  • Aceman (produced from May 2024)
  • Cooper (3-door) C / S (produced from March 2024)
  • Cooper (3-door) E / SE (produced from November 2023)
  • Cooper (5-door) (produced from July 2024)
  • Countryman (produced from November 2023)

Hyundai

  • 2023 and newer Palisade
  • 2024 and newer Elantra
  • 2024 and newer Kona
  • 2024 and newer Santa Fe
  • 2024 and newer Sonata
  • 2025 and newer Tucson
  • 2025 and newer Santa Cruz
  • 2025 and newer IONIQ 5
  • 2023 and newer IONIQ 6
  • 2026 and newer IONIQ 9

Kia

  • 2023 and newer Telluride
  • 2023 and newer Niro
  • 2023 and newer Seltos
  • 2024 and newer EV3
  • 2024 and newer EV9
  • 2024 and newer Sorento
  • 2025 and newer Carnival

Genesis

  • 2023 and newer GV60
  • 2023 and newer G90
  • 2024 and newer G70

Mercedes-Benz

  • 2024 and newer E‑Class
  • 2025 and newer EQE
  • 2025 and newer EQS

Polestar

  • All models of the Polestar 3
  • All models of the Polestar 4

RAM

  • 2025 and newer RAM 1500

Volvo

  • 2024 and newer EX30
  • 2024 and newer EX90

Lotus

  • 2024 and newer Eletre
  • 2024 and newer Emeya

A few other automakers have started rolling out iPhone car keys, such as BYD and Lynk & Co.

Availability may vary by country.

Future Vehicles

During its WWDC 2025 keynote last month, Apple said that the following 13 automakers would "soon" offer vehicle models with iPhone car keys:

  • Acura
  • Chevrolet
  • Cadillac
  • GMC
  • Porsche
  • Rivian
  • Smart
  • Lucid Motors
  • Tata Motors
  • Hongqi
  • WEY
  • Chery
  • Voyah

For Rivian, this will include the second-generation R1S and R1T and newer, according to a press release from more than a year ago.

