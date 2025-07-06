Here's Which Vehicles Offer iPhone Car Keys
In 2020, Apple added a digital car key feature to its Wallet app, allowing users to lock, unlock, and start a compatible vehicle with an iPhone or Apple Watch. The feature is currently offered by select automakers, including Audi, BMW, Hyundai, Kia, Genesis, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, and a handful of others, and it is set to expand further.
Apple has a web page with a list of vehicle models that support iPhone car keys, but it has not been updated in a while, so it is missing some recent additions. Our list below is more up to date, but if we are missing any vehicles, let us know.
Existing Vehicles
Audi
- 2025 and newer A5
- 2025 and newer Q5
- 2025 and newer SQ5
- 2025 and newer A6
- 2025 and newer S6
- 2025 and newer Q6
- 2025 and newer SQ6
BMW
- 2021 and newer 1 Series
- 2021 and newer 2 Series
- 2021 and newer 3 Series
- 2021 and newer 4 Series
- 2021 and newer 5 Series
- 2021 and newer 6 Series
- 2021 and newer 8 Series
- 2021 and newer X5
- 2021 and newer X6
- 2021 and newer X7
- 2021 and newer X5 M
- 2021 and newer X6 M
- 2021 and newer Z4
- 2022 and newer i4
- 2022 and newer iX
- 2022 and newer iX1
- 2022 and newer iX3
- 2023 and newer i3
- 2023 and newer i7
- 2024 and newer i5
MINI
- Aceman (produced from May 2024)
- Cooper (3-door) C / S (produced from March 2024)
- Cooper (3-door) E / SE (produced from November 2023)
- Cooper (5-door) (produced from July 2024)
- Countryman (produced from November 2023)
Hyundai
- 2023 and newer Palisade
- 2024 and newer Elantra
- 2024 and newer Kona
- 2024 and newer Santa Fe
- 2024 and newer Sonata
- 2025 and newer Tucson
- 2025 and newer Santa Cruz
- 2025 and newer IONIQ 5
- 2023 and newer IONIQ 6
- 2026 and newer IONIQ 9
Kia
- 2023 and newer Telluride
- 2023 and newer Niro
- 2023 and newer Seltos
- 2024 and newer EV3
- 2024 and newer EV9
- 2024 and newer Sorento
- 2025 and newer Carnival
Genesis
- 2023 and newer GV60
- 2023 and newer G90
- 2024 and newer G70
Mercedes-Benz
- 2024 and newer E‑Class
- 2025 and newer EQE
- 2025 and newer EQS
Polestar
- All models of the Polestar 3
- All models of the Polestar 4
RAM
- 2025 and newer RAM 1500
Volvo
- 2024 and newer EX30
- 2024 and newer EX90
Lotus
- 2024 and newer Eletre
- 2024 and newer Emeya
A few other automakers have started rolling out iPhone car keys, such as BYD and Lynk & Co.
Availability may vary by country.
Future Vehicles
During its WWDC 2025 keynote last month, Apple said that the following 13 automakers would "soon" offer vehicle models with iPhone car keys:
- Acura
- Chevrolet
- Cadillac
- GMC
- Porsche
- Rivian
- Smart
- Lucid Motors
- Tata Motors
- Hongqi
- WEY
- Chery
- Voyah
For Rivian, this will include the second-generation R1S and R1T and newer, according to a press release from more than a year ago.