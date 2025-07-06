Here's Which Vehicles Offer iPhone Car Keys

In 2020, Apple added a digital car key feature to its Wallet app, allowing users to lock, unlock, and start a compatible vehicle with an iPhone or Apple Watch. The feature is currently offered by select automakers, including Audi, BMW, Hyundai, Kia, Genesis, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, and a handful of others, and it is set to expand further.



Apple has a web page with a list of vehicle models that support iPhone car keys, but it has not been updated in a while, so it is missing some recent additions. Our list below is more up to date, but if we are missing any vehicles, let us know.



Existing Vehicles

Audi

2025 and newer A5

2025 and newer Q5

2025 and newer SQ5

2025 and newer A6

2025 and newer S6

2025 and newer Q6

2025 and newer SQ6

BMW

2021 and newer 1 Series

2021 and newer 2 Series

2021 and newer 3 Series

2021 and newer 4 Series

2021 and newer 5 Series

2021 and newer 6 Series

2021 and newer 8 Series

2021 and newer X5

2021 and newer X6

2021 and newer X7

2021 and newer X5 M

2021 and newer X6 M

2021 and newer Z4

2022 and newer i4

2022 and newer iX

2022 and newer iX1

2022 and newer iX3

2023 and newer i3

2023 and newer i7

2024 and newer i5

MINI

Aceman (produced from May 2024)

Cooper (3-door) C / S (produced from March 2024)

Cooper (3-door) E / SE (produced from November 2023)

Cooper (5-door) (produced from July 2024)

Countryman (produced from November 2023)

Hyundai

2023 and newer Palisade

2024 and newer Elantra

2024 and newer Kona

2024 and newer Santa Fe

2024 and newer Sonata

2025 and newer Tucson

2025 and newer Santa Cruz

2025 and newer IONIQ 5

2023 and newer IONIQ 6

2026 and newer IONIQ 9

Kia

2023 and newer Telluride

2023 and newer Niro

2023 and newer Seltos

2024 and newer EV3

2024 and newer EV9

2024 and newer Sorento

2025 and newer Carnival

Genesis

2023 and newer GV60

2023 and newer G90

2024 and newer G70

Mercedes-Benz

2024 and newer E‑Class

2025 and newer EQE

2025 and newer EQS

Polestar

All models of the Polestar 3

All models of the Polestar 4

RAM

2025 and newer RAM 1500

Volvo

2024 and newer EX30

2024 and newer EX90

Lotus

2024 and newer Eletre

2024 and newer Emeya

A few other automakers have started rolling out iPhone car keys, such as BYD and Lynk & Co.

Availability may vary by country.



Future Vehicles

During its WWDC 2025 keynote last month, Apple said that the following 13 automakers would "soon" offer vehicle models with iPhone car keys:

Acura

Chevrolet

Cadillac

GMC

Porsche

Rivian

Smart

Lucid Motors

Tata Motors

Hongqi

WEY

Chery

Voyah

For Rivian, this will include the second-generation R1S and R1T and newer, according to a press release from more than a year ago.