The Best Early Prime Day Deals on Apple Products

Amazon is soon to be back with its annual summertime Prime Day event, lasting for four days from July 8-11, the longest Prime Day yet. As it does every year, Prime Day offers shoppers a huge selection of deals across Amazon's storefront, and there are already many deals you can get on sale ahead of the event.

Prime Day 25 Feature Warm TriadNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

For our coverage, we're focusing on early discounts for Apple and Apple-related products that can be purchased right now on Amazon. As of today, this includes deals on AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad, MacBook Air, and more. We're also sharing deals being matched at retailers like Best Buy in some cases.

EARLY SAVINGS
Amazon Prime Day 2025

As is typical for Prime Day deals, these markdowns are very time sensitive, so sales listed below may disappear fast, and new ones may appear even faster. With this in mind, we'll keep this article updated over the next few days, and keep an eye on the MacRumors front page as we'll be posting particularly great deals in separate articles next week.

Lastly, and perhaps most importantly, Amazon Prime Day requires you to have an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of the discounts. Amazon Prime costs $14.99 per month or $139.00 per year, and it comes with a 30-day free trial for new subscribers.

Special for 2025, Amazon is also offering a free six month trial to Prime for Young Adults right now. Prime for Young Adults is a discounted Prime membership for anyone age 18-24 that offers all of the Prime benefits at $69.00 per year, half of the price of regular Prime.

AirPods

airpods prime day 2025
Amazon has the USB-C AirPods Max on sale for $479.99 in all colors, down from $549.00. This is an overall second-best price on the headphones. You'll also find an all-time low price on the AirPods 4 for Prime Day.

$30 OFF
AirPods 4 (ANC) for $148.99

$69 OFF
AirPods Max (USB-C) for $479.99

iPad

ipad prime day 2025
Amazon is taking up to $55 off Wi-Fi and cellular models of Apple's 11th generation iPad for Prime Day. Prices start at $299.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi iPad, down from $349.00, a second-best price on this model.

$50 OFF
128GB Wi-Fi iPad for $299.00

$50 OFF
256GB Wi-Fi iPad for $399.00

$55 OFF
512GB Wi-Fi iPad for $594.95

iPad Mini

ipad mini prime day 2025
Amazon has record low prices on every Wi-Fi model of the iPad mini 7 this weekend, starting at $399.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi tablet, down from $499.00. You'll also find a few deals on cellular models during this sale.

Compared to past sales, this is a match of the best price we've ever tracked on the tablet, and it's available in all four colors. You can also get the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 for $499.00 and the 512GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 for $699.00, both $100 discounts and available in all colors.

$100 OFF
128GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 for $399.00

$100 OFF
256GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 for $499.00

$100 OFF
512GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 for $699.00

Deals on cellular models are a bit rarer on Amazon, with two colors of the 128GB cellular iPad mini 7 on sale for $549.00 and a few colors of the 256GB cellular iPad mini 7 on sale for $649.00, both $100 off.

MacBook Air

macbook air prime day 2025
Amazon today has low prices across nearly the entire M4 MacBook Air lineup, with up to $175 off both 13-inch and 15-inch models.

Starting with the 13-inch models, Amazon has $150 off all three configurations of this notebook. Prices start at $849.00 for the 256GB model, then raise to $1,049.00 for the 16GB/512GB model and $1,249.00 for the 24GB/512GB model. All of these are solid second-best prices on the M4 MacBook Air.

$150 OFF
13-inch M4 MacBook Air (256GB) for $849.00

$150 OFF
13-inch M4 MacBook Air (16GB/512GB) for $1,049.00

$150 OFF
13-inch M4 MacBook Air (24GB/512GB) for $1,249.00

Moving to the larger display models, Amazon has both 512GB versions of the 15-inch M4 MacBook Air on sale this weekend, as well as the 256GB model. The 16GB/512GB model is available for $1,249.00 and the 24GB/512GB model is on sale for $1,424.50. Across the board, these are all second-best prices on the 15-inch M4 MacBook Air.

$150 OFF
15-inch M4 MacBook Air (256GB) for $1,049.00

$150 OFF
15-inch M4 MacBook Air (16GB/512GB) for $1,249.00

$164 OFF
15-inch M4 MacBook Air (24GB/512GB) for $1,434.64

Accessories

apple pencil pro prime day 2025

$30 OFF
Apple Pencil Pro for $99.00

$6 OFF
AirTag 1-Pack for $22.98

$24 OFF
AirTag 4-Pack for $74.99

$23 OFF
13-inch iPad Air Magic Keyboard for $296.00

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals
Tag: Prime Day

