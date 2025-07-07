iPhone 17 Models Rumored to Feature Redesigned Dynamic Island

iPhone 17 models will feature a redesigned Dynamic Island user interface, according to a post today from Digital Chat Station, an account with more than three million followers on Chinese social media platform Weibo. The account has accurately leaked some information regarding future Apple products in the past.



The account did not share any specific details about the alleged changes that are planned for the Dynamic Island, but the mention of a new user interface makes it sound like there will be some changes on the software side. It may be that iOS 26 introduces a redesigned Dynamic Island exclusively on all iPhone 17 models.

On the hardware side, Dynamic Island rumors have been conflicting. It was initially rumored that the iPhone 17 Pro Max might have a smaller Dynamic Island area compared to the iPhone 17 Pro and earlier iPhone models, but it was later reported that such a change might not be happening until the iPhone 18 Pro models. And if a smaller Dynamic Island cutout ends up happening this year, one source said it would be on all iPhone 17 models.

All in all, it sounds like there is a decent chance that the Dynamic Island will change in some way on iPhone 17 models, for the first time since the feature was introduced on the iPhone 14 Pro models in 2022. Apple should unveil the iPhone 17 series in early September, so we will find out for sure in around two months from now.