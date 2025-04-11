On a Mac that has a top row of function keys, Apple includes volume and brightness controls that can be used to make adjustments in stepwise increments. However, there may be times when you want to make more fine grained adjustments to these settings than the default increments allow – in which case, read on.

new mac keyboard mute
Whenever you tap the volume or brightness controls on your keyboard, you'll see an indicator appear on your Mac's screen with 16 fixed increments separated by lines. With the help of a keyboard modifier, it's actually possible to make more nuanced quarter-step changes to sound volume and screen brightness using a total of 64 increments.

Mac
Before you press the volume or brightness controls, hold down the Option and Shift keys together on your keyboard. Now go ahead and make your adjustments, and you should see the onscreen indicator move forwards and backwards in smaller increments (four over each segment).

Mac
It's a simple tip, but it's really useful for when just tapping the control on its own feels like too much of a jump, and you'd prefer more accurate control over, let's say, how quiet or loud your headphone audio output is, for example.

EllZ89 Avatar
EllZ89
15 minutes ago at 03:15 am
something cool to know yet something ill never use ?
Score: 2 Votes
Unami Avatar
Unami
3 minutes ago at 03:27 am
Is there still a keyboard shortcut for keyboard-brightness. Got a new macbook and been missing that from my old one.

Also, while I'm at it: Which genious thought that putting "Erase Disk" just below "Eject" (when richt-clickng an external drive) was a good idea?
Score: 1 Votes
