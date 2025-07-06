Apple Launching These 15+ Products Later This Year

The calendar has turned to July, meaning that 2025 is now more than half over. And while the summer months are often quiet for Apple, the company still has more than a dozen products coming later this year, according to rumors.



Below, we have outlined at least 15 new Apple products that are expected to launch later this year, along with key rumored features for each.



iPhone 17 Series

iPhone 17: Same design and A18 chip as iPhone 16, but with a larger 6.3-inch display. Upgraded 24-megapixel front camera, and possibly 120Hz support.

Same design and A18 chip as iPhone 16, but with a larger 6.3-inch display. Upgraded 24-megapixel front camera, and possibly 120Hz support. iPhone 17 Air: All-new model with an ultra-thin and lightweight design, 6.6-inch display, A19 chip, 12GB of RAM, single 48-megapixel rear camera, 24-megapixel front camera, single speaker, and an optional battery case.

All-new model with an ultra-thin and lightweight design, 6.6-inch display, A19 chip, 12GB of RAM, single 48-megapixel rear camera, 24-megapixel front camera, single speaker, and an optional battery case. iPhone 17 Pro: A redesigned rear camera bump with a trio of 48-megapixel cameras, an aluminum frame, an A19 Pro chip, 12GB of RAM, and potentially a vapor chamber cooling system for improved heat dissipation.

A redesigned rear camera bump with a trio of 48-megapixel cameras, an aluminum frame, an A19 Pro chip, 12GB of RAM, and potentially a vapor chamber cooling system for improved heat dissipation. iPhone 17 Pro Max: All of the iPhone 17 Pro features listed above, plus a slightly thicker design for a larger and longer-lasting battery.

Apple Watches

Apple Watch Ultra 3: 5G support, plus satellite connectivity for sending and receiving text messages in supported areas without Wi-Fi and cellular coverage. Other likely upgrades include an S10 chip or newer, faster charging, and a wide-angle OLED display that is brighter when viewed from an angle.

5G support, plus satellite connectivity for sending and receiving text messages in supported areas without Wi-Fi and cellular coverage. Other likely upgrades include an S10 chip or newer, faster charging, and a wide-angle OLED display that is brighter when viewed from an angle. Apple Watch Series 11: Spec-bump year with an S11 chip and smaller changes, following bigger design updates with the Series 10 last year.

Spec-bump year with an S11 chip and smaller changes, following bigger design updates with the Series 10 last year. Apple Watch SE 3: Initially rumored to feature a plastic case in bright color options, but that might not be happening anymore. Not many rumors beyond that yet, but the Apple Watch SE has not been updated since 2022, so it should catch up with a handful of new features and improvements this year.

M5 Chip Devices



The following devices are rumored to receive Apple's next-generation M5 chips this year, but no major design changes are expected for any of them.

iPad Pro: M5 chip

M5 chip Vision Pro: M5 chip

M5 chip iMac: M5 chip

M5 chip Mac mini: M5 and M5 Pro chips

M5 and M5 Pro chips MacBook Pro: M5, M5 Pro, and M5 Max chips

Home and Accessories

Apple TV 4K (4th generation): Apple-designed Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip with Wi-Fi 6E or Wi-Fi 7 support, and likely a newer chip than the A15 Bionic in the current model, for faster performance. A built-in FaceTime camera has been rumored for a future Apple TV, but it is unclear if that will arrive with the next model.

Apple-designed Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip with Wi-Fi 6E or Wi-Fi 7 support, and likely a newer chip than the A15 Bionic in the current model, for faster performance. A built-in FaceTime camera has been rumored for a future Apple TV, but it is unclear if that will arrive with the next model. HomePod mini (2nd generation): Apple-designed Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip with Wi-Fi 6E or Wi-Fi 7 support, and likely improved sound quality.

Apple-designed Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip with Wi-Fi 6E or Wi-Fi 7 support, and likely improved sound quality. AirTag (2nd generation): Up to 3× longer item tracking range vs. current AirTag, and a more tamper-proof speaker as an anti-stalking measure.

Wild Cards

AirPods Pro 3: Updated design and improved active noise cancellation, but rumors have been conflicting about a 2025 or 2026 launch.

Updated design and improved active noise cancellation, but rumors have been conflicting about a 2025 or 2026 launch. Studio Display 2: New model with mini-LED backlighting in late 2025 or early 2026.

New model with mini-LED backlighting in late 2025 or early 2026. Apple Home Hub: Apple has long been rumored to be planning an all-new smart home hub, which might be something like a HomePod with a square iPad-like screen. It would allow users to control smart home accessories, make FaceTime video calls, use Apple's delayed personalized Siri features, and more.

Most of the devices in this list should be announced in September or October this year.