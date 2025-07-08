Apple Working on ChatGPT-Style AI Assistant for Customer Support

Apple appears to be developing an AI-based "Support Assistant" for the Apple Support app. Signs of the feature were found in Apple code by MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris, but the Support Assistant doesn't appear to be live in the app as of yet.



Apple users will interact with Support Assistant through chats. The Apple Support app already has a chat feature that relies on Messages, but it is used for communicating with Apple's live support agents. Support Assistant would likely allow customers to open the Apple Support app, type in a problem that they're having, and get generative AI-based solutions as a step before contacting a live person. Apple's code says that users will have the option to consult with an Apple advisor for help after using the Support Assistant feature.

The code states that the Support Assistant "uses generative models," and that it will provide answers "related to certain Apple products and services." Apple warns that generative models can sometimes provide "incorrect, misleading, incomplete, offensive, or harmful outputs," and that customers should not rely on information from Support Assistant as a substitute for professional advice.

There is a reference to uploading content, which suggests Support Assistant could allow users to upload images, PDFs, or documents related to support requests. Apple also says that it works with partners to provide Support Assistant, so it's possible that this will be a ChatGPT-powered feature.

There isn't any indication of when the Support Assistant feature might launch, but Apple is already testing a ChatGPT-style generative AI tool for AppleCare support advisors.

That tool, called "Ask," is designed to generate responses to technical questions that advisors receive from customers. Ask brings up information from Apple's internal knowledge base, and advisors are able to ask follow-up questions.