Apple Working on ChatGPT-Style AI Assistant for Customer Support

by

Apple appears to be developing an AI-based "Support Assistant" for the Apple Support app. Signs of the feature were found in Apple code by MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris, but the Support Assistant doesn't appear to be live in the app as of yet.

Apple Support App General Feature
Apple users will interact with Support Assistant through chats. The Apple Support app already has a chat feature that relies on Messages, but it is used for communicating with Apple's live support agents. Support Assistant would likely allow customers to open the Apple Support app, type in a problem that they're having, and get generative AI-based solutions as a step before contacting a live person. Apple's code says that users will have the option to consult with an Apple advisor for help after using the Support Assistant feature.

The code states that the Support Assistant "uses generative models," and that it will provide answers "related to certain Apple products and services." Apple warns that generative models can sometimes provide "incorrect, misleading, incomplete, offensive, or harmful outputs," and that customers should not rely on information from Support Assistant as a substitute for professional advice.

There is a reference to uploading content, which suggests Support Assistant could allow users to upload images, PDFs, or documents related to support requests. Apple also says that it works with partners to provide Support Assistant, so it's possible that this will be a ChatGPT-powered feature.

There isn't any indication of when the Support Assistant feature might launch, but Apple is already testing a ChatGPT-style generative AI tool for AppleCare support advisors.

That tool, called "Ask," is designed to generate responses to technical questions that advisors receive from customers. Ask brings up information from Apple's internal knowledge base, and advisors are able to ask follow-up questions.

Popular Stories

iPhone 17 Pro in Hand Feature Lowgo

iPhone 17 Pro Coming Soon With These 14 New Features

Friday July 4, 2025 1:05 pm PDT by
Apple's next-generation iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are just over two months away, and there are plenty of rumors about the devices. Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models. Latest Rumors These rumors surfaced in June and July:Apple logo repositioned: Apple's logo may have a lower position on the back of the iPhone 17 Pro models, compared to previous...
Read Full Article71 comments
iphone 16 pro models 1

Here's How the iPhone 17 Pro Max Will Compare to the iPhone 17 Pro

Saturday July 5, 2025 1:00 pm PDT by
Apple should unveil the iPhone 17 series in September, and there might be one bigger difference between the Pro and Pro Max models this year. As always, the Pro Max model will be larger than the Pro model:iPhone 17 Pro: 6.3-inch display iPhone 17 Pro Max: 6.9-inch displayGiven the Pro Max is physically larger than the Pro, it has more internal space, allowing for a larger battery and...
Read Full Article87 comments
imac video apple feature

Apple Launching These 15+ Products Later This Year

Sunday July 6, 2025 8:05 am PDT by
The calendar has turned to July, meaning that 2025 is now more than half over. And while the summer months are often quiet for Apple, the company still has more than a dozen products coming later this year, according to rumors. Below, we have outlined at least 15 new Apple products that are expected to launch later this year, along with key rumored features for each. iPhone 17 Series iPho...
Read Full Article31 comments
iPhone Car Key Kia

Here's Which Vehicles Offer iPhone Car Keys

Sunday July 6, 2025 3:03 pm PDT by
In 2020, Apple added a digital car key feature to its Wallet app, allowing users to lock, unlock, and start a compatible vehicle with an iPhone or Apple Watch. The feature is currently offered by select automakers, including Audi, BMW, Hyundai, Kia, Genesis, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, and a handful of others, and it is set to expand further. Apple has a web page with a list of vehicle models that ...
Read Full Article104 comments
iPhone 17 Pro in Hand Feature Lowgo

iPhone 17 Pro to Reverse iPhone X Design Decision

Monday July 7, 2025 9:46 am PDT by
Since the iPhone X in 2017, all of Apple's highest-end iPhone models have featured either stainless steel or titanium frames, but it has now been rumored that this design decision will be coming to an end with the iPhone 17 Pro models later this year. In a post on Chinese social media platform Weibo today, the account Instant Digital said that the iPhone 17 Pro models will have an aluminum...
Read Full Article123 comments
iOS 26 Feature

Everything New in iOS 26 Beta 3

Monday July 7, 2025 1:20 pm PDT by
Apple is continuing to refine and update iOS 26, and beta three features smaller changes than we saw in beta 2, plus further tweaks to the Liquid Glass design. Apple is gearing up for the next phase of beta testing, and the company has promised that a public beta is set to come out in July. Transparency In some apps like Apple Music, Podcasts, and the App Store, Apple has toned down the...
Read Full Article235 comments
iphone 17 pro render majin bu

New iPhone 17 Pro Renders Highlight Apple Logo and MagSafe Design Changes

Sunday July 6, 2025 8:43 pm PDT by
New renders today provide the best look yet relocated Apple logo and redesigned MagSafe magnet array of the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Image via Majin Bu. Several of the design changes coming to the iPhone 17 Pro model have been rumored for some time, such as the elongated camera bump that spans the full width of the device, with the LiDAR Scanner and flash moving to the right side. ...
Read Full Article112 comments
Prime Day 25 Feature Warm Triad

The Best Early Prime Day Deals on Apple Products

Saturday July 5, 2025 7:22 am PDT by
Amazon is soon to be back with its annual summertime Prime Day event, lasting for four days from July 8-11, the longest Prime Day yet. As it does every year, Prime Day offers shoppers a huge selection of deals across Amazon's storefront, and there are already many deals you can get on sale ahead of the event. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a ...
Read Full Article11 comments
airpods pro 2

AirPods Pro 3 to Help Maintain Apple's Place in Earbud Market Amid Increasing Low-Cost Competition

Thursday July 3, 2025 7:25 am PDT by
Apple's position as the dominant force in the global true wireless stereo (TWS) earbud market is expected to continue through 2025, according to Counterpoint Research. The forecast outlines a 3% year-over-year increase in global TWS unit shipments for 2025, signaling a transition from rapid growth to a more mature phase for the category. While Apple is set to remain the leading brand by...
Read Full Article33 comments

Top Rated Comments

Anonymous123 Avatar
Anonymous123
48 minutes ago at 03:12 pm
I think what most people don’t want is another computer to have to talk to before talking to a real person. Add that to the fact that this model may provide “incorrect, misleading, incomplete, offensive, or harmful outputs” and it just sounds like an outright downgrade in customer service with the intent to hire less workers in order to save the company money. At the very least make it optional, but don’t make it a requirement before talking to a live person.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MacUserFella Avatar
MacUserFella
47 minutes ago at 03:14 pm
As if using Apple Intelligence isn’t sucky enough
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
GrassShark Avatar
GrassShark
41 minutes ago at 03:20 pm
"Apple warns that generative models can sometimes provide "incorrect, misleading, incomplete, offensive, or harmful outputs," and that customers should not rely on information from Support Assistant as a substitute for professional advice."

Then maybe don't make it an option and just hire more support staff.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jayducharme Avatar
jayducharme
52 minutes ago at 03:09 pm
Apple has had some of the best customer support in the industry. I don't have a problem with AI handling simple issues. But if Apple begins relying on AI more heavily for support, it might seriously diminish the quality of support.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jakey rolling Avatar
jakey rolling
44 minutes ago at 03:16 pm
Had to deal with an AI chatbot for Telus (ISP/Phone/TV provider) last week when I was trying to change my TV subscriptions. Only took 45 minutes to get it to pass itself off to a live support person and then another 1.5 hours to finally get them to call me to phone verify my identity so I could cancel a channel subscription (something that should have been an easy five-minute click-through on their website.)

This is the bar that Apple has to cross. It is not very high.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
wellander1 Avatar
wellander1
39 minutes ago at 03:21 pm
I always use phone support.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments