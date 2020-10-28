Guides
iPhone 12 Cases

iPhone 12 and 12 Pro cases are available now. Find one you like.

iPhone 12 Size Comparison

See the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Max side-by-side with all modern iPhones.

How to Hard Reset iPhone 12

Hard resetting an iPhone is a surprisingly obscure set of button presses.

iPhone 12 vs. iPhone 12 Pro

Should you go Pro? This details the differences between the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro.

iPhone 12 Pro vs iPhone 12 Pro Max
iPhone 12 Mini vs iPhone 12
iPhone 12 vs iPhone 11
Apple Watch Series SE vs 6
Apple Watch Series 5 vs 6
How to Change App Icons in iOS 14
Should you buy a Mac now or wait for Arm Macs?
See more guides
Upcoming
iPhone 12
iPhone 12 Available Now

iPhone 12 available now. iPhone 12 mini launches in November.

iPhone 12 Pro
iPhone 12 Pro Available Now

iPhone 12 Pro available now. iPhone 12 Pro Max launches in November.

HomePod mini
Pre-order November 6

Apple's tiny version of the HomePod, priced at $99. Pre-order November 6, ships November 16.

macOS 11 Big Sur
Fall 2020

Apple's next-generation macOS operating system.

AirPods Studio
iMac
AirTags
Apple Glasses
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

All the MagSafe Accessories You Can Buy for iPhone 12

by

When Apple in October 2020 unveiled the iPhone 12 series – the ‌iPhone 12‌, ‌iPhone 12‌ mini, iPhone 12 Pro and ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ Max – it revived the MagSafe brand to describe a brand-new magnetic charging system that's integrated into its latest handsets. All of the ‌‌iPhone 12‌‌ models have a ring of magnets built into the back and surrounding a wireless charging coil that affixes the handsets to MagSafe-compatible accessories.


MagSafe accessories include Apple's own cases and chargers, but there are also an increasing number of third-party accessories that support MagSafe which are becoming available. In this regularly updated article, we round up all the current MagSafe options for ‌iPhone 12‌ owners looking to take advantage of Apple's MagSafe technology. Read on to learn what's out there.

1. Apple MagSafe Charger


Apple unveiled this proprietary MagSafe Charger during its ‌iPhone 12‌ event. Priced at $39, it comes with an integrated one-meter USB-C cable and charges ‌iPhone 12‌ and ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ up to 15W, which is double the power outage of a standard Qi-based wireless charging pad, meaning it can charge twice as fast.

There are a couple of caveats to consider before buying Apple's MagSafe Charger though. For one, it doesn't come with a power adapter, and it only charges at a full 15W if you use it with Apple's own 20W power adapter, which will set you back another $19. Second, while it's technically compatible with older iPhones, it's not a good idea to get one if you don't intend to use it with ‌iPhone 12‌, because the charging speed with non-iPhone 12 devices is so slow.

$39.00 From Apple

2. Apple iPhone 12 Silicone Case with MagSafe


Following the announcement of the ‌iPhone 12‌ and ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌, Apple introduced a new collection of cases with built-in magnets for MagSafe, starting with this Silicone case. Priced at $49.00, it features a soft-touch finish and fits snugly over the volume buttons, side button and curves of the device without adding heft. Available for all ‌iPhone 12‌ models in Plum, Deep Navy, Kumquat, Cyprus Green, Pink Citrus, White, Black, and (PRODUCT)RED.

$49.00 From Apple

3. Apple iPhone 12 Clear Case with MagSafe


Apple offers its traditional clear case with magnets built-in to align your device with a MagSafe charger. It comes with a scratch-resistant coating on the interior and the exterior, and only the magnets are hidden behind the circular white imprint on the back of the case so as not to conceal the color and look of your new ‌iPhone 12‌. Costs $49.

$49.00 From Apple

4. Apple Leather Wallet with MagSafe


Apple offers this leather Wallet with built-in magnets for MagSafe compatibility, priced at $59.00. It comes in Baltic Blue, California Poppy, Saddle Brown, and Black. It holds your ID and credit cards on the back of your ‌‌iPhone 12‌‌, plus it's shielded so as to avoid affecting your bank cards.

$59.00 From Apple

5. Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger


Belkin's BOOST↑CHARGE PRO MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger includes a flat base with a 5-watt wireless charging spot for ‌AirPods‌ or AirPods Pro, and a chrome stand portion with two arms for charging an ‌iPhone‌ and an Apple Watch.

As with other MagSafe chargers, up to 15 watts of power can be delivered to an ‌‌iPhone‌‌ 12, which is twice that supported through regular Qi charging. Belkin says the 3-in-1 charger will be available "winter 2020" for $149.99, and it will come in black and white versions.

$149.99 From Belkin

6. Belkin MagSafe Car Vent Mount Pro


For traveling in your car, Belkin is introducing MagSafe Car Vent PRO, which offers a slim profile and multiple orientations to easily snap your ‌‌iPhone‌‌ into place.

The Car Vent PRO is just a mount and doesn't include any charging capabilities of its own, but Belkin says it offers convenient cable management in the back so your charging cable can be kept close at hand. As with the 3-in-1 desktop charger, the car mount will be available this winter, and will be priced at $39.95.

$39.99 From Belkin

7. OtterBox Figura Series MagSafe Case


Otterbox was one of the first third-party manufacturers to announce iPhone 12 cases with MagSafe support. Priced at $49.95, the Figura case comes in several watercolor-inspired designs and each one is made from a soft-touch material for a comfortable grip.

$49.95 From OtterBox

$49.95 From Apple

8. Otterbox Aneu Series MagSafe Case


Otterbox's Aneu series of slim cases for ‌iPhone 12‌ come in more muted color options compared to the Figura, but they have raised screen bumpers with a grippy edge for added protection. Priced at $49.95. Available in Marsupial Beige/Teal, Pink Robin, Black Licorice, and Blue Heeler.

$49.95 From OtterBox

$49.95 From Apple

9. Otterbox Pro Symmetry Series+ MagSafe Case


Like the Aneu and Figura, the Series+ from Otterbox are slim MagSafe-compatible cases, but they feature in addition a more protective design with DROP+ technology. They are also infused with a silver-based additive that blocks microbial growth and protects against common bacteria. The Series+ cases cost $59.95 and are available in Black, Navy Captain Blue, Spring Snow Beige, and Tea Petal Pink.

$59.95 From OtterBox

Coming Soon

Apple MagSafe Duo


Another MagSafe accessory that Apple announced during its ‌iPhone 12‌ event is the MagSafe Duo, which is vaguely reminiscent of Apple's canceled AirPower charging mat. It has space enough to charge both an ‌‌iPhone 12‌‌ and Apple Watch (but not ‌AirPods‌). Apple didn't provide a release date or price for the charging pad, and it's not yet listed on Apple's online store. All we have is this press release saying that it will be arriving at a "later date."

Apple iPhone 12 Leather MagSafe Case


Apple unveiled MagSafe leather cases during its ‌iPhone 12‌ event, but we're still waiting for them to be released. The new Leather cases is basically Apple's traditional offering with the addition of built-in MagSafe magnets. Apple hasn't revealed the price but says the Leather Case for ‌iPhone 12‌ and ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ will be available beginning Friday, November 6.

Apple iPhone 12 Leather Sleeve


In addition to the MagSafe variant of its traditional leather ‌iPhone‌ case, Apple is also launching a new Leather Sleeve for ‌iPhone 12‌ that has a screen window for the time to show through. Apple hasn't specified a price and says the Leather Sleeve will be available "at a later date."

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Tag: MagSafe

Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
deeddawg
9 minutes ago at 12:37 pm
Frankly I'm kinda "meh" over MagSafe at this point.

I'm not entirely sure just what problem the system is supposed to solve?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
applicious84
7 minutes ago at 12:39 pm
I really liked magsafe much more when it was useful, like for macbook power. I wonder if they can do something like that again
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Rocko99991
9 minutes ago at 12:36 pm
Nope, no, no no, no, no and umm...no.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
jimmysalg
8 minutes ago at 12:37 pm
https://www.esrgear.com/products/iphone-12-12-pro-cloud-soft-case-with-halolock-magnetic-ring/

....also "coming soon"
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
tardman91
7 minutes ago at 12:38 pm
$40 for that Belkin car mount? There'll be a just-as-good knockoff for $10 before that even hits the market.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

Apple References Unreleased 2020 16-Inch MacBook Pro in Boot Camp Update

Monday October 26, 2020 8:42 am PDT by
Last week, Apple released an update for Boot Camp, its utility for running Windows on a Mac. While this update would typically be unremarkable, several of our readers noticed that the release notes reference an unreleased 2020 model of the 16-inch MacBook Pro. While this could easily be a mistake, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is nearly a year old, so it is certainly a worthy candidate for a...
Read Full Article221 comments

Google Reportedly Pays Apple $8-12 Billion Per Year to be Default iOS Search Engine

Sunday October 25, 2020 2:59 pm PDT by
The United States Justice Department is targeting a lucrative deal between Apple and Google as part of one of the U.S. government's largest antitrust cases, reports The New York Times. On Tuesday, the Justice Department filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google, claiming the Mountain View-based company used anticompetitive and exclusionary practices in the search and advertising markets to ...
Read Full Article237 comments

iPhone 12 Pro Allows You to Measure Someone's Height Instantly Using LiDAR Scanner

Saturday October 24, 2020 11:12 am PDT by
iPhone 12 Pro models feature a new LiDAR Scanner for enhanced augmented reality experiences, but the sensor also enables another unique feature: the ability to measure a person's height instantly using the Measure app. You can even measure the seated height of a person in a chair, according to Apple. When the Measure app detects a person in the viewfinder, it automatically measures their...
Read Full Article169 comments

MagSafe Charger Only Charges at Full 15W Speeds With Apple's 20W Power Adapter [Updated]

Monday October 26, 2020 3:38 pm PDT by
Alongside the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro models, Apple introduced a new MagSafe charger that attaches to the magnetic ring in the back of the devices, providing up to 15W of charging power, which is double the speed of the 7.5W Qi-based wireless charging maximum. Apple does not provide a power adapter with the $39 MagSafe charger, requiring users to supply their own USB-C compatible option. Apple...
Read Full Article434 comments

Early iPhone 12 Tests Show Ceramic Shield is Stronger and More Scratch Resistant Than iPhone 11 Glass

Friday October 23, 2020 1:21 pm PDT by
Apple's new iPhone 12 models are protected by a Ceramic Shield cover glass that has nano-ceramic crystals infused right into the glass to improve durability. According to Apple, Ceramic Shield offers four times better drop protection than the glass used for the iPhone 11 models. YouTube channel MobileReviewsEh conducted some tests on the iPhone 12 using a force meter to compare its performance ...
Read Full Article102 comments

iPhone 12 Six-Foot Drop Test Results: Ceramic Shield More Durable But Not Damage Proof

Monday October 26, 2020 5:00 am PDT by
Apple's new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro feature a new Ceramic Shield screen that Apple says offers 4x better drop performance. To test that claim, Allstate Protection Plans put the two models through a range of breakability tests and recorded the results. In a face down sidewalk drop test at six feet, the iPhone 12 suffered small cracks and scuffed corners and edges, leaving sharp grooves in ...
Read Full Article73 comments

Bloomberg: New AirPods and AirPods Pro Coming in 2021, AirPods Studio Delayed, Third HomePod Model Also Possible

Monday October 26, 2020 3:34 am PDT by
Apple plans to update its AirPods line next year with two new models including third-generation AirPods and second-generation AirPods Pro, according to a new report from Bloomberg. The Cupertino, California-based technology giant is working on two new models: third-generation entry-level AirPods and the second version of the AirPods Pro earbuds, according to people familiar with the plans. ...
Read Full Article78 comments

Report: Apple Silicon iMac Featuring Desktop Class 'A14T' Chip Coming First Half of 2021

Tuesday October 27, 2020 4:14 am PDT by
The first iMac powered by Apple Silicon is set to arrive in the first half of next year and will feature a desktop class "A14T" chip, according to Chinese-language newspaper The China Times. Codenamed "Mt. Jade," Apple's first custom-made desktop processor will be twinned with its first self-developed GPU, codenamed "Lifuka," both of which are being produced using TSMC's 5-nanometer process, ...
Read Full Article268 comments

iPhone 11 Pro Outlasts iPhone 12 and 12 Pro in Extensive Battery Life Test

Friday October 23, 2020 8:36 am PDT by
Arun Maini today shared a new side-by-side iPhone battery life video test on his YouTube channel Mrwhosetheboss, timing how long the new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models last on a single charge compared to older models, with equal brightness, settings, battery health, and usage. All of the devices are running iOS 14 without a SIM card inserted. In the test, the iPhone 11 Pro outlasted both ...
Read Full Article267 comments

Apple Warns MagSafe Charger Can Leave Circular Imprints on Leather Cases

Friday October 23, 2020 3:23 pm PDT by
If you keep your iPhone in a leather case while charging with Apple's new MagSafe Charger, the case might show circular imprints from contact with the accessory, according to a new Apple support document published today. Apple's leather cases for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are not available until November 6, but a MacRumors reader has already shared a photo of a circular imprint on...
Read Full Article335 comments