New iPhone 17 Pro Renders Highlight Apple Logo and MagSafe Design Changes

New renders today provide the best look yet relocated Apple logo and redesigned MagSafe magnet array of the iPhone 17 Pro and ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max.

Several of the design changes coming to the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ model have been rumored for some time, such as the elongated camera bump that spans the full width of the device, with the LiDAR Scanner and flash moving to the right side.

The device is also expected to move to an aluminum frame that encompasses the new camera bump design, similar to the iPad Pro. To enable wireless charging, there will be a cutout in the aluminum frame below the camera bump for a glass segment.

Most recently, it emerged that the Apple logo will likely be repositioned to the center of this glass segment. The repositioning means the Apple logo will now appear lower than before when viewed relative to the full height of the device.

This has a subsequent impact on the appearance of ‌MagSafe‌ accessories, since the magnetic ring on clear cases would obscure the Apple logo. To resolve this, Apple will apparently change the distinctive ‌MagSafe‌ magnet array to add a break in the circle to allow the Apple logo to show through.

The latest render from the leaker known as "Majin Bu" depicts both the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max in clear cases, showing how Apple apparently proposes to change the ‌MagSafe‌ magnet array to allow the relocated Apple to be clearly shown in its new, lower position, centered to the glass cutout.

The ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max is expected to launch in the fall, with upgrades including a 48-megapixel telephoto camera, 24-megapixel front-facing camera, and the A19 Pro chip.