Apple One: What You Need to Know About Apple's Services Bundles

by

Apple in September announced Apple One, a new services bundle that allows Apple device customers to purchase several services together in one package instead of separately, saving money for those who use multiple Apple service products.


Our dedicated Apple One guide covers everything that you need to know about the Apple One bundles, which are launching this fall.

Bundle Options

There are three Apple One bundle options to provide different levels of service access to customers at different price points.

  • Individual ($14.95 per month) - Includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50GB iCloud storage.
  • Family ($19.95 per month) - Includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 200GB of iCloud storage, with the services able to be shared between up to six family members.
  • Premier ($29.95 per month) - Includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Fitness+, and 2TB iCloud storage, with the services able to be shared between up to six family members.

The Individual plan offers savings of $6 per month compared to purchasing the services individually, while the Family plan offers savings of $8 per month.

The highest-priced Premier plan offers the greatest savings, saving customers $25 per month compared to purchasing each service separately.

Apple's Available Services

For those who are unfamiliar with Apple's available service offerings, we've created a list with short descriptions of what each one features along with links where you can get more information before deciding whether to purchase a bundle.

  • Apple Music ($9.99 per month) - Priced at $9.99 per month for an individual subscription and $14.99 per month for a family subscription, Apple Music is Apple's streaming music service, akin to Spotify. It works natively in the Music app on Apple devices and on the HomePod, and it offers access to 70 million songs.
  • Apple TV+ ($4.99 per month) - Apple TV+ is a service similar to Netflix or Disney+ that offers Apple's catalog of original television shows and movies. Apple doesn't have as much content as other streaming services, but is working on growing what's available and there are dozens of TV shows in the works.
  • Apple Arcade ($4.99 per month) - Apple Arcade offers up access to more than a hundred games for the $4.99 per month fee, and games are free from in-app purchases with all content unlocked. Apple teams up with popular game developers to create games for the Apple Arcade service, and new games are added on a regular basis.
  • Apple News+ ($9.99 per month) - Apple News+ offers access to hundreds of different magazine titles that can be accessed through the Apple News app. It also provides access to several paid newspaper sites such as The Wall Street Journal and The Los Angeles Times. It's a paid extra add-on for the standard Apple News app.
  • Fitness+ ($9.99 per month) - Fitness+ is an Apple Watch adjacent service that offers guided workouts across multiple fitness categories. Workout videos are watched on iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV with workout data calculated in tandem using Apple Watch.
  • iCloud Storage - Apple offers 5GB of iCloud storage free to all users for backups, storing photos, and more, but additional 50GB, 200GB, and 2TB paid plans cost $0.99, $2.99, and $9.99 per month, respectively, in the United States.

Family Sharing

The full access to the Family and the Premier plans can be shared between six family members, including the person who sets up the Bundle access.

The Individual plan is designed for use by a single person, but even with the Individual plan, the Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade services included can be shared with other family members.

Sharing subscriptions with multiple family members works through the Family Sharing feature available for Apple devices. Each person on the Family and Premier plans can sign into services with their own Apple ID through Family Sharing (which is also how it works with individual services) so all family members can get private access and personalized recommendations.

Multiple Apple IDs

For Apple device users who continue to have multiple IDs split across iCloud services and iTunes/App Store purchases and subscriptions, Apple has a system in place to handle the dual Apple IDs within a single Apple One Bundle.

Free Trials

There is a free one-month trial available for the Apple One bundle, but there's a catch - you can only trial services where you haven't already had a free trial experience. You can't get a second free trial for Apple services that you have already experienced or subscribe to.

Device Availability

Apple One bundled services can be accessed on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, Apple TV, HomePod, and Apple Watch. Apple One services are also available on non-Apple platforms depending on where support is available.

An Apple Music subscription through Apple One can, for example, be accessed on Android devices, while Apple TV+ subscriptions available through Apple One can be accessed on smart TVs.

Extra iCloud Storage

The Individual Apple One plan comes with 50GB of iCloud storage and the Family plan comes with 200GB. Those who need more storage can upgrade their iCloud storage plans as part of Apple One for an additional fee. There have been rumors that Premier subscribers can purchase an additional 2TB of iCloud storage above the 2TB included in the plan for a total of 4TB, but that has yet to be confirmed by Apple.

Launch Date

Apple plans to launch the Apple One service bundles later this fall.

Guide Feedback

Have questions about the upcoming Apple One bundles or want to offer feedback on this guide? Send us an email here.

