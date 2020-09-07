Guides
How to Install iOS 14 Beta

iOS 14 Public Beta is out now. Learn how to get it on your iPhone or iPad

How to Install macOS Big Sur Public Beta

The macOS Big Sur Public Beta is now available. Here's how to get it.

Should you buy a Mac now or wait for Arm Macs?

Wait for Arm? Or just buy a Mac now? Let's discuss.

iOS 14: How to Pin and Unpin Conversations in Messages

Apple has made it easier to keep track of conversation threads in Messages by allowing users to pin threads in the app.

iOS 14: How to Send Inline Replies in Messages
iOS 14: How to Mute Conversations in Messages
iOS 14: How to Search for Emoji
iOS 14: How to Hide Home Screen App Pages
iOS 14: How to Use the App Library
iOS 14: How to Download New Apps to the App Library
See more guides
Upcoming
iOS 14
Fall 2020

Previewed at WWDC in June.

macOS 11 Big Sur
Fall 2020

Apple's next-generation macOS operating system.

iMac
Late 2020

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

iPhone 12
September 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

AirTags
AirPods Studio
Apple Glasses
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

iOS 14: How to Set Google Chrome as the Default Browser on iPhone and iPad

by

Apple made a change in iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 that enables third-party browsers and email clients to be used as default apps, meaning users who don't get on with Safari or Apple's native Mail app can choose an alternative and it will be opened automatically whenever the system requires it.


The latest version of Google Chrome now supports this ability, so anyone on iOS 14 can set Google's app as their default browser and it will be used to automatically open web page links that are tapped in other apps.

Note that these steps will only work if you have iOS 14 or iPadOS 14 installed.

  1. Download the latest version of Google Chrome from the App Store [Direct Link] or update the app if you already have it.
  2. Launch the Settings app.
  3. Scroll down and select Chrome.
  4. Tap Default Browser App.
  5. Tap Chrome.

settings

After you've completed these steps, any app that tries to open a web page will launch Chrome instead of Safari. To change this behavior, simply repeat the steps and select Safari in the Default Browser Apps screen.

As of writing, no other third-party web browser provides an option to set it as the default browser for the iOS, but give it some time and the option will surely arrive for Firefox, Opera, and others.

Apple is expected to release iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 for all users later this month, and we could even see them announced next week at Apple's "Time Flies" event on Tuesday, September 15, where it is expected to announce the Apple Watch Series 6 and new iPads.

Related Roundups: iOS 14, iPadOS 14
Tag: Chrome

Top Stories

Prosser: Sources 'Not Budging' on Claims of New iPad Air and Apple Watch Tomorrow

Monday September 7, 2020 8:25 pm PDT by
Yesterday, frequent leaker Jon Prosser claimed that Apple was targeting 9:00 a.m. Eastern time tomorrow, September 8, for a press release launch of new products. Prosser had previously said that new iPad and Apple Watch models were planned to launch during the week of September 7, so those appeared to be the products we should be expecting to see. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman cast some doubt on...
Read Full Article392 comments

Apple Announces Digital-Only Event Set to Be Held September 15

Tuesday September 8, 2020 8:16 am PDT by
Apple today announced on its events page that it will be holding a special event on Tuesday, September 15 at 10:00 a.m. at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California. As with WWDC, Apple's fall event appears to be a digital-only gathering with no members of the media invited to attend in person due to the ongoing public health crisis. The format is likely to be...
Read Full Article220 comments

Carriers Preparing for Launch of iPhone 12 Models With 5G Support

Wednesday September 9, 2020 6:53 am PDT by
With the launch of so-called iPhone 12 models inching closer, mobile carriers are in the process of preparing marketing materials for the devices, as evidenced by a placeholder email shared by reputable leaker Evan Blass today. As widely rumored, the email indicates that iPhone 12 models will support faster 5G cellular networks. The email also suggests that pre-orders will end on Tuesday,...
Read Full Article96 comments

Apple Designs Custom Face Mask for Corporate and Retail Employees [Updated]

Wednesday September 9, 2020 11:13 am PDT by
Apple's design team has created a new kind of protective mask that's being distributed to retail and corporate employees, reports Bloomberg. The mask is called the Apple Face Mask and it was developed in-house in Cupertino by the Engineering and Industrial Design teams at Apple. Last week, an Apple employee sent MacRumors an image of the mask design, which can be seen up above. The Apple ...
Read Full Article233 comments

Apple's September 15 Event Said to Be Focused on iPad and Apple Watch, Not iPhones

Tuesday September 8, 2020 8:55 am PDT by
Apple this morning announced an event that's set to be held on September 15, and since Apple holds an iPhone-focused event every fall one might assume that the upcoming event will see the unveiling of the iPhone 12 lineup, but Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggests that's not the case. According to Gurman, Apple will not announce the iPhone until October, which means the September event could...
Read Full Article191 comments

A14X Chip for First Apple Silicon Mac and New iPad Pro to Enter Mass Production in Fourth Quarter

Wednesday September 9, 2020 1:51 am PDT by
Apple's 5-nanometer-based A14X processor, which is destined for the first Apple Silicon Mac and the next-generation iPad Pro, will enter mass production in the fourth quarter of this year, reports DigiTimes. Apple will kick off its 5nm wafer starts at TSMC for its new Apple Silicon processors starting the fourth quarter of 2020, with monthly output estimated at 5,000-6,000 wafers, according to ...
Read Full Article241 comments

Apple Event Hashtag on Twitter Gets Custom Apple Logo Through September 28

Tuesday September 8, 2020 6:30 am PDT by
With rumors suggesting that Apple may announce the date of its fall product event at some point this week, the #AppleEvent hashtag on Twitter has now been customized with a blue Apple logo, fueling even more speculation. According to Jane Manchun Wong's Hashflag Browser, the Apple logo was added to the hashtag earlier today and will be active through Monday, September 28. While nothing is...
Read Full Article87 comments

Apple Watch Series 6 Listed as Keyword in Apple's YouTube Event Video

Tuesday September 8, 2020 11:09 am PDT by
Apple this morning announced an upcoming September 15 event, and shared a YouTube placeholder video for the livestream that will be available on that date. Metadata for the YouTube video includes several keywords as noted by Guilherme Rambo, and one notable inclusion is a mention of the "Series 6," which is an Apple Watch that does not yet exist. Bloomberg earlier today said that the...
Read Full Article124 comments

Prosser: iPad and Apple Watch Series 6 Press Release Planned for September 8 [Updated]

Sunday September 6, 2020 10:36 am PDT by
Apple is reportedly planning a press release for this Tuesday to announce new iPad and Apple Watch models, according to prolific leaker Jon Prosser. Prosser explains that Apple has a press release scheduled for Tuesday, September 8 at 9:00 EST, but notes that it is not "locked in" until the day itself. Prosser has also said that he will offer an update if and when one is available....
Read Full Article352 comments

Former Apple Engineer Introduces Native Gmail Client for Mac With Multi-Account Support, System Notifications, and More

Thursday September 10, 2020 8:04 am PDT by
Neil Jhaveri, a former Apple engineer who worked on the company's default Mail app, has introduced a new Gmail client for macOS. Available in beta, Mimestream is a native app written in Swift and designed with AppKit and SwiftUI for a clean, stock appearance. Jhaveri says the app is designed to be fast, lightweight, and use a minimal amount of disk space. Mimestream uses the Gmail API...
Read Full Article149 comments