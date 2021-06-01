iOS 15
Apple's next-generation iOS operating system, preview expected on June 7.
iOS 15 - What We Expect
Apple is working on the next update to the iOS and iPadOS operating systems that run on the iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch at its headquarters in Cupertino, California, with the new software coming at the Worldwide Developers Conference.
There are just days to go until iOS 15 is shown off for the first time, but there have been surprisingly few leaks so we don't know a whole lot about what to expect just yet. This roundup features every iOS 15 rumor that we've heard so far, but it's likely there will be some surprises in store due to the lack of information this year.
Features
According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, iOS 15 will include an updated Lock Screen, plus new privacy and notification features detailed below. We've also heard less reliable rumors about iOS 15, and many of the features remain a mystery. What we do know is outlined below.
Notification Updates
Users will be able to set different notification preferences based on current status, so if you're awake for example, you may get notifications with sound, while sound might be disabled if you're sleeping.
Users will be able to choose categories like driving, working, or sleeping, plus there will be an option to create custom categories for handling notifications in different ways. The menu options for choosing a mode will be available on the Lock Screen and in the Control Center.
Apple is also adding new options for setting automatic replies to incoming messages based on these statuses. The only currently available auto-reply option works when driving but not in other situations.
iMessage
There are updates to iMessage in the works, though specifics are not available at this time. Apple is said to be aiming to better compete with WhatsApp.
Privacy
Apple will add a new menu that shows which apps are silently collecting data from users, with Apple aiming to increase device privacy even further.
Food Tracking
An unconfirmed rumor suggests that Apple plans to add a new food tracking feature to the Health app, but it is unclear how expansive this feature might be. It could potentially allow users to log the food items that they consume, providing nutritional details and calorie tracking functionality. It is not known if users will need to manually enter all info or if Apple is working on some kind of food database.
Dark Mode tweaks
There may be some minor dark mode tweaks to the various color options, such as iMessage bubbles.
Settings App Updates
We could see minor user interface changes that were spotted in screenshots of Accessibility features believed to be coming in iOS 15, unveiling inset cells and merged navigation bars in the Settings app.
iPadOS Additions
For the iPad, Apple is planning to introduce a new Home Screen for the iPad. Users will be able to place widgets anywhere on the Home Screen, and an entire app grid will be replaceable with widgets.
New Accessibility Options
In celebration of Global Accessibility Awareness Day, Apple unveiled some new accessibility features that are coming to iOS, iPadOS, and watchOS in the iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and watchOS 8 updates.
- Background Sounds - In support of neurodiversity, Apple is adding a Background Sounds feature that's designed to minimize distractions to help users stay focus, stay calm, or rest. Balanced, bright, or dark noise sounds are available, as well as ocean, rain, or stream sounds. All of the sounds can be set to play in the background to mask unwanted environmental or external noise. Apple says the sounds mix into or duck under other audio and system sounds.
- AssistiveTouch - For users with limited mobility, AssistiveTouch will allow the Apple Watch to be used without the need to touch the display or the controls. Built-in motion sensors, the optical heart rate sensor, and on-device machine learning will let Apple Watch detect subtle differences in muscle movement and tendon activity that will control a cursor on the screen through hand gestures like a pinch or a clench. AssistiveTouch launches later this year.
- iPad Eye-Tracking - Later this year, iPadOS will support third-party eye-tracking devices to let people control iPad with their eyes.
- New Memoji Customizations - New memojis are coming to better represent users with oxygen tubes, cochlear implants, and a soft helmet for headwear.
- MFi Hearing Aid Improvements - Apple is introducing new support for bi-directional hearing aids, enabling hands-free phone and FaceTime conversations. Next-generation models from MFi partners are coming later this year.
- Audiograms for Headphone Accommodations - Headphone Accommodations will gain support for audiograms, so users can customize their audio by importing their latest hearing test results.
- Sound Actions for Switch Control - This replaces physical buttons and switches with mouth sounds -- such as a click, pop, or "ee" sound -- for users who are non-speaking and have limited mobility.
- Display and Text Size Settings - Will be customizable on a per app basis for users with colorblindness or other vision challenges to make the screen easier to see.
Compatibility
Rumors suggest that the iOS 15 update will drop support for the 2016 iPhone SE, iPhone 6s, and iPhone 6s Plus. That would mean the update will be available on the following devices:
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone XR
- iPhone X
- iPhone 8
- iPhone 8 Plus
- iPhone 7
- iPhone 7 Plus
- iPhone SE (2020)
- iPod touch (7th generation)
The iPhone 6s and 6s Plus originally launched in 2015, while the first-generation iPhone SE came out in 2016, so it would not be a surprise to see the new update drop support for these older iPhones.
There's no word yet on which iPads will be able to run iPadOS 15, but if iPadOS 15 drops support for chips older than the A10, it will be incompatible with the iPad mini 4 (2015), iPad Air 2 (2014), iPad 5 (2017), which are equipped with A8, A8X, and A9 chips, respectively.
Release Date
iOS 15 will be previewed at the 2021 Worldwide Developers Conference, which will take place from June 7 to June 11. Apple is holding a keynote event on June 7 where iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS 12, tvOS 15, and watchOS 8 will be shown off.
WWDC 2021 will be a free digital-only event open to all developers, much like the 2020 event. Apple will provide labs, sessions detailing new features, and opportunities for developers to interact with Apple engineers.
After being previewed at WWDC, the software will be provided to developers for testing purposes, and later in the summer, the public beta testing group. When beta testing has finished in the fall, iOS 15 will see a public launch alongside new iPhones.