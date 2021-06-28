In iOS 15, Apple's native Photos app features a significant update to Memories, including a new design, a more interactive interface, new visual effects, and richer integration with Apple Music.

iOs 15 Photos Feature
When creating and viewing Memories, the ‌Photos‌ app has always supported basic music integration, but now ‌Apple Music‌ subscribers can choose to add any ‌Apple Music‌ song to a memory.

When a memory is selected in ‌Photos‌, new "Memory Mixes" can suggest songs based on your ‌Apple Music‌ listening history that may go with the photos and videos, or you can choose a song yourself for a more personalized experience.

In addition to auditioning songs, Memory mixes can also suggest Memory Looks – essentially color filters – that may go with your chosen memory and accompanying music in order to evoke a particular atmosphere.

Here's how you can select songs from ‌Apple Music‌ to add to your Memories in ‌iOS 15‌ (a public beta is coming in July, with an official release due in the fall).

  1. Launch the Photos app on your iPhone or iPad, then select the For You tab.
  2. Under the Memories section, select a memory you want to edit.
    ios 15 memories music

  3. Tap the playing memory to bring up the controls overlay, then tap the Memory Mixes icon in the lower left corner (it looks like a musical note with stars).
  4. Swipe left or right, and the ‌Photos‌ app will use machine learning to marry suggested music tracks from ‌Apple Music‌ with different Memory Looks that may go together. (Use the Restart icon in the upper left corner to rewind the memory.)
  5. If you come across a song you like, simply tap the screen, and the music and look will be applied to your memory. Alternately, tap the Music icon (the musical note with the + sign) to select another track.
    photos

  6. You can browse ‌Apple Music‌'s Top Suggested songs and other categories, or tap the Search icon at the top to find a specific song in your music library.
  7. Tap Done when you've chosen a song to preview it in your memory, then tap the screen and the music will be applied to your memory.
    photos

In addition to ‌Apple Music‌ integration, ‌Photos‌ also features new Memory types, including new international holidays, child-focused memories, trends over time, and improved pet memories, including the ability to recognize individual dogs and cats.

Related Roundups: iOS 15, iPadOS 15
Tag: Photos Guide
Related Forum: iOS 15

Top Rated Comments

Theyayarealivin Avatar
Theyayarealivin
1 hour ago at 06:07 am
I didn’t know you could do that. Thank you MR.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
cmichaelb Avatar
cmichaelb
36 minutes ago at 06:39 am
I wish they cared about users who have their won music libraries and fix the issues with the Music app.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

General Snapcaht Apps Feature 2

Snapchat Aware of Latest App Store Update Causing App Crash, Promises Fix Soon [Updated]

Monday June 28, 2021 7:35 am PDT by
Snapchat's support account today confirmed on Twitter that its latest App Store update, pushed less than one day ago, is causing widespread issues for users, specifically causing the app to crash a few seconds after launch. The latest App Store update, version 11.34.05.45, is listed as a normal update with bug fixes, but it has caused widespread crashes for users. Over the last few hours,...
Read Full Article47 comments
Apple Watch ID Feature

Apple's Kevin Lynch Explains How IDs Will Work on Apple Watch in watchOS 8

Monday June 28, 2021 1:10 pm PDT by
With the iOS 15 and watchOS 8 updates, Apple is allowing U.S. users to add their state ID cards or driver's licenses to the Wallet app, alleviating the need for a physical ID card to be carried. Apple's VP of Technology, Kevin Lynch, oversees much of the Apple Watch's design and he recently did an interview with Yahoo Finance to explain how it works and the plans that Apple has for the...
Read Full Article125 comments
Top Stories 64 Feature

Top Stories: iPhone 14 With In-Screen Touch ID, iOS 15 Beta 2, Apple Warns Leakers, and More

Saturday June 26, 2021 6:00 am PDT by
This week saw an interesting mix of news and rumors, led by a new report from Ming-Chi Kuo outlining some of his expectations for the 2022 iPhone models. We also saw the second betas of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, a claim that Apple has already stopped production of the iPhone 12 mini amid slow sales, and a report that Apple is clamping down on some prominent leakers, so read on for details on all ...
Read Full Article87 comments
iphone 13 teal with text

Apple Begins Preparation for iPhone 13 Production Ahead of Fall Launch

Monday June 28, 2021 3:29 am PDT by
We're just a few months away from when Apple is expected to reveal the 2021 iPhone, dubbed the "iPhone 13." In preparation for its launch, it has been pulling in shipments of different components needed to produce the new iPhones, according to a report from DigiTimes. In years past, Apple released its latest iPhone lineup, alongside a new Apple Watch, during a September event at Apple Park....
Read Full Article60 comments
AirPod 3 and Flat MacBook Pro Feature

New AirPods and MacBooks Due to Launch Later This Year

Tuesday June 29, 2021 6:42 am PDT by
New MacBooks and AirPods are still on course for launch later this year, according to Taiwanese website Economic Daily News. Apple suppliers are reportedly hurrying to increase capacity in preparation for the release of new MacBooks and AirPods in the second half of this year. Shipment momentum is expected to be "significantly stronger" from the third quarter of the year at the earliest,...
Read Full Article79 comments
Apple watchOS8 international AUS BEL BRA 3up PF 062921 big carousel

Apple Announces New Apple Watch Sport Loop Bands Representing 22 Countries

Tuesday June 29, 2021 6:04 am PDT by
Apple today announced a new set of Apple Watch Sport Loop bands with colors representative of 22 countries around the world, alongside custom Apple Watch faces for each of those countries. The full list of the countries represented within Apple's new "Limited Edition International Collection" can be found below: Australia Belgium Brazil Canada China Denmark France Germany ...
Read Full Article244 comments
iPhone Ultra Wide AF Feature

Kuo: iPhone 13 Pro Models to Feature Improved Ultra Wide Camera With Autofocus, Compared to Current Fixed-Focus Lens

Sunday June 27, 2021 9:37 pm PDT by
The high-end models of the upcoming iPhone 13 lineup, such as the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, will feature an upgraded ultra-wide camera with autofocus, compared to the current fixed focal ultra-wide camera on iPhone 12 models, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said today in an investors note obtained by MacRumors. Compared to the current fixed-focus lens on the ultra-wide camera on the...
Read Full Article91 comments
adobe photoshop sketch ipad

Adobe Removing Photoshop Sketch and Illustrator Draw From App Store in July

Saturday June 26, 2021 4:02 pm PDT by
Adobe this week reminded customers that its Photoshop Sketch and Illustrator Draw apps will no longer be available for download on iOS and Android starting July 19. Adobe plans to stop supporting the apps for existing users on January 10, 2022. In a support document, Adobe said users can easily migrate to its Fresco app, which combines many Photoshop Sketch and Illustrator Draw drawing and...
Read Full Article34 comments
magsafecasedangle

Apple Shares List of Products to Keep Safe Distance Away From Pacemakers

Saturday June 26, 2021 5:07 pm PDT by
In a support document updated this week, Apple shared a list of products that should be kept a safe distance away from medical devices, such as implanted pacemakers and defibrillators, due to potential magnetic interference. To avoid any potential interference with medical devices, Apple says to keep the products listed below a safe distance away from medical devices — more than six inches ...
Read Full Article96 comments
applewatch5sos

Apple Watch Users Warned by Police Over Accidental Calls

Monday June 28, 2021 3:06 am PDT by
Police departments are complaining that they are getting an increasing number of accidental phone calls from Apple Watch users, according to local news outlet Fox Kansas City. A spokesperson for Overland Park police explained that most of the accidental calls it receives seem to be coming from Apple Watch users, who unintentionally brush against the watch's screen or side buttons. Most of...
Read Full Article