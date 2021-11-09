Hide My Email Available in Mail App With New iOS 15.2 and macOS Monterey 12.1 Betas
iCloud+ subscribers who use Hide My Email can do so directly from the Mail app after installing the iOS 15.2, iPadOS 15.2, and macOS Monterey 12.1 betas that came out today.
The feature update is outlined in Apple's release notes for the beta, and it should make Hide My Email much more convenient to use on Apple devices. For those unfamiliar with Hide My Email, it is an iOS 15 and macOS Monterey feature available to anyone with a paid iCloud+ plan (priced starting at $0.99 per month).
Hide My Email allows users to create unique, random email addresses that forward to a personal inbox. It's similar to a password manager for email addresses, with users able to generate random email addresses for each website or login.
All the emails sent to the random Apple-created email address are forwarded to you so you can respond if needed, but the person on the receiving end does not see your real email address. And if you start getting spam emails from someone, you can just delete the email address and put a stop to it.
Hide My Email was previously available from the iCloud Settings on Apple devices, but now it can also be accessed directly in the Mail app. In the Mail app when composing an email, click on the "From" field to see the option to generate a "Hide My Email" email address. Selecting this feature will generate a random email address, effectively concealing your true email address.
