In iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, you can enable anyone, even if they don't have an Apple device, to join a FaceTime call with you by creating a link to a ‌FaceTime‌ conversation that can be shared anywhere.

facetime new features
Using this new link facility, friends and family members who do not have an Apple account can log into a ‌FaceTime‌ call with you using a web browser opened on any non-Apple device, whether that's a Windows PC or an Android phone.

This effectively makes ‌FaceTime‌ a platform-agnostic video service, although you do need to be an iOS or Mac user to start the ‌FaceTime‌ call and send the link. Here's how it works in ‌iOS 15‌ and iPadOS 15.

  1. Launch the FaceTime app on your iPhone or iPad.
  2. Tap Create Link.
  3. Give your ‌FaceTime‌ Link an identifiable name by tapping Add Name at the top of the Actions menu that appears.
  4. Select a method of sharing your link from the Actions menu, e.g. over Messages or Mail.

FaceTime

Once you've sent the link and the recipient opens it, they'll be directed to a web page where they can enter their name to join the conversation. Once they've joined the call, they'll have the usual ‌FaceTime‌ options to mute their microphone, disable video, switch the camera view, and leave the call.

FaceTime
For more information on all the new ‌FaceTime‌ features in ‌iOS 15‌, be sure to check out our upcoming dedicated guide.

Related Roundup: iOS 15
Tags: Android, FaceTime Guide
Related Forum: iOS 15

Top Rated Comments

Theyayarealivin Avatar
Theyayarealivin
54 minutes ago at 11:36 pm
I agree! I don't think the browser link is going to be much of a success. Should have definitely focus on building an App where any android and iOS user can use.

Why not convert this link browser to a direct app like Facetime?

However... This is one step forward... Better than nothing.

Forward-thinking...
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
InGen Avatar
InGen
32 minutes ago at 11:59 pm

Apple still does not understand network effects properly. That's also why WhatsApp ate their lunch and why iMessage is pretty much irrelevant.
iMessage is very relevant I’m not sure what data set your looking at, perhaps the one that filters through your bias. What makes you think Apple wants to be the most utilised communication application provider in the world? Do you know how much responsibility and problems come along with having a communication platform used by billions of people worldwide? Apple has no need to chase that title against WhatsApp when it can simply focus on making iMessage a highly secure, respected, stable and pleasant experience for Apple users.

People here are very quick to point out what Apple has done wrong in their eyes and offer their expert solutions, without wondering if they even understand the vision and trajectory Apple is on as a company.

So much short sightedness as always
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Radeon85 Avatar
Radeon85
56 minutes ago at 11:35 pm
Would have been so much simpler if they made an app for Android/Windows instead of this sharing a link crap.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple_Robert Avatar
Apple_Robert
55 minutes ago at 11:36 pm
I like that Apple has made it very simple. I have seen rumors of Android in the wild but, I have never seen one. :P. j/k This will come in handy with some family members who have still not seen the light. :D
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Nik Avatar
Nik
45 minutes ago at 11:45 pm
Apple still does not understand network effects properly. That's also why WhatsApp ate their lunch and why iMessage is pretty much irrelevant.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

Instagram Feature 2

How to Hide Like and View Counts on Instagram Posts

Wednesday May 26, 2021 8:05 am PDT by
Instagram has added new options on the platform that allow users to hide the number of like and view counts of other people's posts, as well as the same counts on their own posts. The new options have been introduced to "depressurize people's experience" on the platform, the Facebook-owned social media company said. Instagram has been testing out the options in several countries since 2019,...
Read Full Article33 comments
chrome link to highlight

Chrome 90: How to Link Directly to Specific Text on a Webpage

Monday April 19, 2021 2:56 am PDT by
With the release of Chrome 90, Google is rolling out a new browser feature that lets you create a shareable link to a section of text you've highlighted on a webpage. Here's how to use it. Sometimes when you share a webpage link with someone, you just want to bring their attention to a specific passage or sentence to make your point, rather than have them read through the entire article. ...
Read Full Article19 comments
mac app store iphone ipad apps

How to Uninstall iPhone and iPad Apps on an M1 Mac

Tuesday May 18, 2021 3:43 pm PDT by
If you own a Mac powered by Apple silicon, you can download and install iOS and iPadOS apps from the Mac App Store in macOS Big Sur. But how do you uninstall them? Keep reading to learn how. Apple's M1 Macs, which are the first to be powered by an Apple-designed Arm-based chip, are able to run iOS and iPadOS apps because of the common architecture between the different operating systems....
Read Full Article
apple card 1

How to Share Your Apple Card With Family

Tuesday May 25, 2021 4:48 pm PDT by
‌Apple Card‌ Family allows families and friends to share a single ‌Apple Card‌ with users above 13 years old, and includes the ability to set a spending limit. The process for sharing an ‌Apple Card‌ with a friend or teenager is enabled on iPhones running iOS 14.6 or later and requires that you are in the same iCloud Family as the person you wish to share the card with. The...
Read Full Article
apple card hands

How to Add a Co-Owner to Apple Card

Tuesday May 25, 2021 4:51 pm PDT by
‌Apple Card‌ enables couples to co-own a single ‌Apple Card‌, allowing them to build their credit score together. The process is similar to sharing an ‌Apple Card‌ with your teenager or friend but requires that you share your spouse's annual income. As co-owners, remember that the both of you share responsibility for all account activity, including the payment of balances. The process for ...
Read Full Article
mail ios app icon

How to Prevent Emails From Tracking You in Apple Mail

Thursday May 13, 2021 11:25 am PDT by
Apple's App Tracking Transparency feature is designed to allow users to opt out of the surreptitious tracking that third-party apps have traditionally relied on for ad targeting purposes. But tracking can go on in your email inbox, too. Unsolicited marketing emails will sometimes know whether you've opened their email, and if so, when you did so. They can even know where you were at the...
Read Full Article90 comments
airpods max listening

iOS 14.5: How to Answer Calls With Siri When Using Headphones

Thursday April 29, 2021 3:47 pm PDT by
In iOS 14.5, Apple added the ability to answer calls using Siri when headphones or a car with Bluetooth is connected. Keep reading to learn how it works. If you receive a call on your iPhone (or an Apple Watch with cellular) when you have a pair of AirPods or some Beats headphones connected, you'll notice the ringing tone interrupt whatever it is you're listening to. You don't have to...
Read Full Article
iphone12protriplelenscamera

How to Remotely Control Your iPhone Camera With or Without an Apple Watch

Tuesday May 25, 2021 4:45 pm PDT by
Remotely controlling the shutter on your iPhone's camera lets you include yourself in the photo while avoiding the limitations of a selfie. For example, it allows you to take a picture of a wider scene with you included in the frame, which is ideal for landscape shots or group photos. If your iPhone is on a tripod, taking the shot remotely also reduces the risk of camera shake. Here's how to do...
Read Full Article27 comments
airtags

How to Add an AirTag to Find My on Your iPhone

Friday April 30, 2021 12:18 pm PDT by
Apple's AirTags are small, button-shaped devices that are designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets to allow these accessories to be tracked using Bluetooth right alongside Apple devices in the Find My app. If you've just got hold of a new AirTag, you'll want to get it set up and ready for use. Before you do, make sure you've updated your iPhone or iPad to iOS 14.5 or iPadOS...
Read Full Article
share apple music lyrics

iOS 14.5: How to Share Apple Music Lyrics and Song Clips

Tuesday April 27, 2021 10:28 am PDT by
With the release of iOS 14.5, Apple added a new Apple Music feature that lets subscribers of the streaming service share lyrics as text as well as audio clips containing the sung lyrics. Read on to learn how it works. Apple Music features real-time lyrics for many songs that you can sing along to while the track plays or use to skip to specific parts of a song. In iOS 14.5 and later...
Read Full Article7 comments