Apple Delays Rollout of Controversial Child Safety Features to Make Improvements

by

Apple has delayed the rollout of the Child Safety Features that it announced last month following negative feedback, the company has today announced.

Child Safety Feature Blue
The planned features include scanning users' iCloud Photos libraries for Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), Communication Safety to warn children and their parents when receiving or sending sexually explicit photos, and expanded CSAM guidance in Siri and Search.

Apple confirmed that feedback from customers, non-profit and advocacy groups, researchers, and others about the plans has prompted the delay to give the company time to make improvements. Apple issued the following statement about its decision:

Last month we announced plans for features intended to help protect children from predators who use communication tools to recruit and exploit them, and limit the spread of Child Sexual Abuse Material. Based on feedback from customers, advocacy groups, researchers and others, we have decided to take additional time over the coming months to collect input and make improvements before releasing these critically important child safety features.

Following their announcement, the features were criticized by a wide range of individuals and organizations, including security researchers, the privacy whistleblower Edward Snowden, the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF), Facebook's former security chief, politicians, policy groups, university researchers, and even some Apple employees. Apple has since endeavored to dispel misunderstandings and reassure users by releasing detailed information, sharing FAQs, various new documents, interviews with company executives, and more.

The suite of Child Safety Features were originally set to debut in the United States with an update to iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, and macOS Monterey. It is now unclear when Apple plans to roll out the "critically important" features, but the company still appears to be intent on releasing them.

Tag: Apple child safety features

Top Rated Comments

TheYayAreaLiving Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving
52 minutes ago at 06:09 am
Oh God! Don’t just delay it. CANCEL THIS, Apple. Can’t you see… people won’t be ordering the new iPhone 13 if you launch this child safety crap.
Score: 25 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Airforcekid Avatar
Airforcekid
51 minutes ago at 06:09 am
Just going to wait until everyone forgets and do a quite release a .1 update with some security enhancement etc..
Score: 22 Votes (Like | Disagree)
fenderbass146 Avatar
fenderbass146
53 minutes ago at 06:08 am
Very good, glad the groundswell has them revisiting it
Score: 17 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Bokito Avatar
Bokito
50 minutes ago at 06:10 am
Good, now mv ~/Projects/Apple-csam/ > /dev/null the whole thing.
Score: 17 Votes (Like | Disagree)
tonywalker23 Avatar
tonywalker23
47 minutes ago at 06:13 am
YES!

“Ultimately, saying that you don’t care about privacy because you have nothing to hide is no different from saying you don’t care about freedom of speech because you have nothing to say. Or that you don’t care about freedom of the press because you don’t like to read. Or that you don’t care about freedom of religion because you don’t believe in God. Or that you don’t care about the freedom to peaceably assemble because you’re a lazy, antisocial agoraphobe. Just because this or that freedom might not have meaning to you today doesn’t mean that it doesn’t or won’t have meaning tomorrow, to you, or to your neighbor – or to the crowds of principled dissidents I was following on my phone who were protesting halfway across the planet, hoping to gain just a fraction of the freedom that my country was busily dismantling.”

Ed Snowden, Permanent Record, pp. 208–209
Score: 17 Votes (Like | Disagree)
HeavenDynamic Avatar
HeavenDynamic
52 minutes ago at 06:08 am
Looks like they want to clear the path for iPhone season.
Score: 16 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

apple wallet drivers license

Apple Announces First U.S. States That Will Let You Add Your Driver's License to Your iPhone

Wednesday September 1, 2021 6:15 am PDT by
Apple today announced the first U.S. states that will be rolling out the ability for residents to add their driver's license or state ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch. Arizona and Georgia will be the first states to support the feature, with Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma, and Utah to follow, according to Apple. Apple said select TSA security checkpoints in ...
Read Full Article272 comments
iPhone 13 Dummy Thumbnail 2

Full iPhone 13 Feature Breakdown: Everything Rumors Say We Can Expect

Tuesday August 31, 2021 7:50 am PDT by
With the launch of Apple's iPhone 13 lineup believed to be just a few weeks away, we have compiled all of the coherent rumors from our coverage over the past year to build a full picture of the features and upgrades coming to the company's new smartphones. For clarity, only explicit improvements, upgrades, and new features compared to the iPhone 12 lineup are listed. It is worth noting that...
Read Full Article92 comments
iPhone 12 v Android 2020

Interest in Switching to iPhone Drops Among Android Users Ahead of iPhone 13 Launch, Survey Shows

Tuesday August 31, 2021 5:22 am PDT by
Android users are significantly less interested in the iPhone 13 models than they were this time last year in the iPhone 12 models, having been put off by the continued lack of a fingerprint scanner and concerns around child safety features, according to a new survey by SellCell. The survey, conducted earlier this month, asked more than 5,000 current Android users in the United States aged...
Read Full Article212 comments
ted lasso notchless phone

No, That Notchless iPhone Spotted in 'Ted Lasso' Isn't the iPhone 13

Tuesday August 31, 2021 2:15 am PDT by
Recent sightings of a notchless iPhone in highly popular Apple TV+ comedy "Ted Lasso" have led to sensational headlines suggesting this is a canny bit of product placement on Apple's part and that the iPhone 13 will be notchless. In actuality – and this could go without saying – the phone in question is very likely just showing a poorly superimposed display added in post-production. Notchless ...
Read Full Article50 comments
apple watch 6s 202009

Apple Reportedly Planning Multiple New Apple Watch Health Features, Including Temperature and Blood-Pressure Monitoring

Wednesday September 1, 2021 6:25 am PDT by
Apple is planning to add a raft of new health features to the Apple Watch, including blood-pressure trends, a thermometer for fertility and sleep tracking, sleep apnea detection, and diabetes detection, as well as a number of updates for existing models, according to the Wall Street Journal. Sources who claim to be familiar with Apple's plans and have access to internal company documents...
Read Full Article112 comments
omg lightning cable comparison

Security Researcher Develops Lightning Cable With Hidden Chip to Steal Passwords

Thursday September 2, 2021 6:59 am PDT by
A normal-looking Lightning cable that can used to steal data like passwords and send it to a hacker has been developed, Vice reports. The "OMG Cable" compared to Apple's Lightning to USB cable. The "OMG Cable" works exactly like a normal Lightning to USB cable and can log keystrokes from connected Mac keyboards, iPads, and iPhones, and then send this data to a bad actor who could be over a...
Read Full Article141 comments
Apple Watch 7 Unreleased Feature

Apple Watch Series 7 Production Reportedly Delayed Due to Quality Issues [Updated]

Tuesday August 31, 2021 8:45 am PDT by
Production of the upcoming Apple Watch Series 7 has been delayed due to the upcoming watch featuring a "complicated design," according to a report by Nikkei Asia. According to the report, Apple suppliers began small-scale production of the watch last week, and during which, employees "encountered critical challenges in reaching satisfactory production performance." Manufacturers of Apple...
Read Full Article100 comments
fake airpods 3

Full AirPods 3 Feature Breakdown: Everything Rumors Say We Can Expect

Thursday September 2, 2021 8:17 am PDT by
With Apple's third-generation AirPods believed to be arriving alongside the iPhone 13, which is just a few weeks away, we have compiled all of the coherent rumors from our news coverage to build a full picture of the features and upgrades coming to the company's next-generation wireless earbuds. AirPods 3 clones in a clear case, reportedly showing the next-generation design. It is worth...
Read Full Article54 comments
iPhone in Space

Bloomberg: Apple Working on Emergency Satellite Features for iPhones, 2021 Launch Unlikely

Monday August 30, 2021 3:16 pm PDT by
Apple is working on satellite capabilities for the iPhone that will allow users to send texts in emergency situations, reports Bloomberg. The feature would also allow iPhone users to report crashes and other emergencies in areas where there is no cellular coverage. There are at least two emergency features that will rely on satellite networks, and while satellite technology has been in the...
Read Full Article79 comments
Apple Watch 7 Unreleased Feature Flat

Apple Watch Series 7 Production Will Reportedly Ramp Up at End of September, New MacBook Pros Expected Later in Fall

Thursday September 2, 2021 6:26 am PDT by
Following a report earlier this week from Nikkei Asia that claimed volume production of upcoming Apple Watch Series 7 models had been delayed due to manufacturing challenges, a new report has offered a more specific timeframe. According to a paywalled preview of a DigiTimes report, suppliers are scheduled to ramp up Apple Watch Series 7 production starting at the end of September. That...
Read Full Article35 comments