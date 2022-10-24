Apple Shares More Details on iOS 16.1 Clean Energy Charging Feature

by

iOS 16.1 includes a Clean Energy Charging option that is designed to allow iPhone users to cut down on their carbon footprint. Clean Energy Charging selectively charges when lower carbon emission electricity is available for those who want a greener charging method.

clean energy charging ios 16 1
Apple today published a support document on Clean Energy Charging, providing more specific details on how it works, how to disable it when necessary, and which settings need to be active to get it to work.

Clean Energy Charging is limited to the United States, and it requires Location Services, System Customization, and Significant Locations to all be enabled in the System Services section of the Settings app in order to function.

It is on by default, and those who want to turn it off will need to do so by going to Settings > Battery > Battery Health & Charging.

When enabled, Clean Energy Charging allows the ‌iPhone‌ to get a forecast of carbon emissions in the nearby energy grid, using that to charge the ‌iPhone‌ during times of cleaner energy production.

Apple says that Clean Energy Charging works with Optimized Battery Charging to learn a user's habits, engaging only when the ‌iPhone‌ is charged for long periods of time, such as at home or work. It does not engage if charging habits are variable or when the user is in a new location, such as when traveling.

When Clean Energy Charging turns charging off, a notification on the Lock Screen provides details when the ‌iPhone‌ will be fully charged, similar to Optimized Battery Charging. Touching and holding on the notification brings up a "Charge Now" option to set the ‌iPhone‌ to charge the ‌iPhone‌ to full.

Related Roundup: iPadOS 15
Related Forum: iOS 15

Top Rated Comments

Silver78 Avatar
Silver78
17 minutes ago at 12:58 pm
this is the future for all batterypowered devices
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iDarth_Betar Avatar
iDarth_Betar
13 minutes ago at 01:02 pm
I do like this feature being added.

Don’t see any reason to turn it off.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
vegetassj4 Avatar
vegetassj4
8 minutes ago at 01:07 pm
Energy Companies Hate This One Simple Trick



Attachment Image
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
13 minutes ago at 01:02 pm
How many of you have turned off that so-called “clean energy charging” feature and why? ?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
RalfTheDog Avatar
RalfTheDog
11 minutes ago at 01:04 pm

Maybe it’s better to turn it on? I can’t decide to whether turn it off or on.
The benifit is minimal but the cost is zero. Why not turn it on?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
vegetassj4 Avatar
vegetassj4
5 minutes ago at 01:10 pm

I just turned it on but I still feel weird about it. I don’t know why. I wonder if it’s sending data to Apple while you are asleep.
"When enabled, Clean Energy Charging allows the iPhone to get a forecast of carbon emissions in the nearby energy grid, using that to charge the iPhone during times of cleaner energy production."

It is letting the Machines know who has unplugged from the Matrix.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

General iOS 16 Feature Yellow

iOS 16.1 for iPhone Launching on Monday With These 8 New Features

Thursday October 20, 2022 7:34 am PDT by
As expected, Apple today confirmed in a press release that iOS 16.1 will be released on Monday, October 24 alongside iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura. iOS 16.1 includes at least eight new features for iPhone users, such as iCloud Shared Photo Library and Live Activities support in third-party apps on the App Store, along with several bug fixes. Below, we have recapped everything new in iOS 16.1...
Read Full Article89 comments
m2 mac mini screen feature

New MacBook Pro and Mac Mini With M2 Pro Chips Likely to Launch in November

Friday October 21, 2022 6:52 am PDT by
With this week's announcements of new iPad Pro, iPad, and Apple TV models out of the way, attention now turns to the Mac. Rumors suggest Apple plans to launch new high-end MacBook Pro and Mac mini models with M2 series chips later this year. In his newsletter this week, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said the initial version of macOS Ventura launching on Monday, October 24 will include support for...
Read Full Article283 comments
anker cube 1

Apple Now Selling Anker 3-in-1 MagSafe Cube, Twelve South 5-Foot iPad Stand and More

Friday October 21, 2022 1:34 pm PDT by
Apple today added several new accessories to its online store, debuting popular products from brands like Anker, Mophie, and Twelve South. The new Anker 3-in-1 Cube with MagSafe is a MagSafe-certified charging accessory that can charge the iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all at once. Priced at $150, the Anker Cube is available in Apple retail stores as of right now, and it should soon be...
Read Full Article100 comments
top stories 22oct2022

Top Stories: New iPad Pro, iPad, Apple TV, and More Announced

Saturday October 22, 2022 6:00 am PDT by
Largely in line with expectations, we saw a number of Apple product updates this week via press release with the iPad Pro, iPad, and Apple TV. All three products are available to order now with launches coming over the next couple of weeks. We also got official confirmation of release dates for macOS Ventura and iPadOS 16, while we're still expecting some Mac-related updates before the end...
Read Full Article14 comments
Apple Pay Feature

Walmart Still Doesn't Accept Apple Pay in U.S. Despite Many Customer Requests

Friday October 21, 2022 4:17 pm PDT by
A quick search on Twitter reveals that Walmart faces numerous requests to accept Apple Pay on a daily basis, but the big-box retailer still does not accept the iPhone's tap-to-pay service at its over 4,700 stores across the United States. Walmart has instead committed to its own payments service called Walmart Pay, available through the Walmart app on the iPhone. Instead of using NFC...
Read Full Article854 comments
14 vs 16 inch mbp m2 pro and max feature

Gurman: Apple Silicon Mac Pro Testing Ramping Up, New MacBook Pro and Mac Mini to Launch Within Months

Sunday October 23, 2022 5:57 am PDT by
Apple is planning to debut several new Macs over the next several months, including new MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and Mac Pro models, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his latest "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that Apple is continuing work on the first Apple silicon Mac Pro, with the company reportedly ramping up testing of the device internally. The high-end Mac desktop is said to...
Read Full Article247 comments
refurb 2021 macbook pro price cut

Apple Cuts Prices on Refurbished M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pro Models

Thursday October 20, 2022 12:57 pm PDT by
While we noted yesterday that Apple had cut prices on refurbished units of some older iPad models alongside the introduction of updates for the iPad Pro and iPad lines, the company also reduced refurbished prices for some other product lines that did not see updates. Most notably, Apple has cut prices on its refurbished 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips,...
Read Full Article65 comments
new app store ads today tab

Apple Announces More Ads Coming to App Store Starting Next Week

Saturday October 22, 2022 6:51 am PDT by
In an email to developers this week, Apple announced that app-related ads will begin appearing in the App Store's main Today tab and in a "You Might Also Like" section at the bottom of individual app listings starting Tuesday, October 25, in all countries except China. All ads in the App Store have a blue background and an "Ad" icon. "With a Today tab ad, your app can appear prominently on...
Read Full Article415 comments