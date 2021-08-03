In iOS 15, Apple has significantly improved Siri by adding some much-anticipated features like on-device processing and support for offline requests, while also making the voice assistant more context-aware.

iOS 15 Siri Feature
One result of ‌Siri‌'s increased contextual awareness is its ability to help you share whatever's on your iPhone screen with someone else via a Message, be it a website in Safari, a song in Apple Music, a photo, or just the local weather forecast.

To share something at any time, say "Hey ‌Siri‌," then "Share this with [person]." ‌Siri‌ will spring into action and confirm your request by asking "Are you ready to send it?" At that point, you can either say yes/no, or you can add a comment to the message using the input field and then hit Send.

siri
If it's something that can't be shared directly, like the weather forecast, ‌‌Siri‌‌ will take a screenshot and send that instead. All you have to do is say "Share this with [person]," and ‌‌Siri‌‌ will take the screenshot, then confirm the request with you in the same way.

siri
The feature works with ‌‌Apple Music‌‌, Apple Podcasts, Apple News, Maps, Safari web pages, photos, Messages, and more. When ‌iOS 15‌ is released in September, expect third-party apps to gain support for sharing via ‌Siri‌, too.

