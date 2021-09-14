iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, and tvOS 15 Will Be Released On September 20

iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, and tvOS 15 will be released on Monday, September 20, Apple announced today during its "California streaming" event.



‌iOS 15‌ and ‌iPadOS 15‌ include a number of improvements and features, including redesigned notifications, Focus mode, Live Text, and more. ‌iOS 15‌, ‌iPadOS 15‌, ‌watchOS 8‌, and tvOS 15 were previewed in June and have been in beta testing over the summer.

Apple today did not announce a release date for macOS Monterey, given we're likely to see its release later on in the fall alongside new Apple silicon Macs.