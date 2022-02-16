Safari Will No Longer Save Passwords Without Usernames in iOS 15.4

by

In the iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4, and macOS Monterey 12.3 betas, Apple has added a minor quality of life improvement to the way Safari saves passwords. At the current time, Safari will gladly save a password without a username, which can lead to confusion later, but that's no longer the case in the beta updates.

safari icon blue banner
When you are prompted to save a password to iCloud Keychain in iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4, or ‌macOS Monterey‌ 12.3 and Safari has only detected a password, Safari will pop up a window asking for a user name. "To save this password, enter the username for your [website] account," reads the alert.

Details about the new feature were shared by Safari Apple employee Ricky Mondello, after they were asked about it on Twitter. According to Mondello, Apple made the change to "address a pain point" with the way that Safari and ‌iCloud‌ Keychain operate, and the update will indeed cut down on instances where a password is saved without a username.


iOS 15.4 also adds notes to ‌iCloud‌ Keychain and it lets you hide password update alerts, so there are quite a few useful updates in the betas. For a full rundown of everything in iOS 15.4, we have a dedicated features guide.

Related Roundups: iOS 15, iPadOS 15
Tag: Safari
Related Forum: iOS 15

Top Rated Comments

iLoveDeveloping Avatar
iLoveDeveloping
34 minutes ago at 10:11 am
Ok. Am I the only one that doesn’t want this? Kinda like that it just saves everything. If I need to I can go back in and change it if needed. Sometimes I like just my password saved.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
contacos Avatar
contacos
20 minutes ago at 10:26 am
How about the many times you take the suggested password but then you do not get the prompt to actually save it and you are left with a new account which password you don’t know? SO annoying
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Ash Pole Avatar
Ash Pole
15 minutes ago at 10:31 am
I dumped keychain for Bitwarden years ago.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

m1 mac mini

First Mac Mini Redesign in 12 Years to Bring Apple TV Look With iMac Touches

Monday February 14, 2022 2:09 am PST by
The Mac mini is set to get a significant overhaul this year, introducing the first major redesign to the popular desktop computer in almost 12 years. To form the new design, Apple appears to be looking to the first-generation Apple TV and the 24-inch iMac. Apple has been believed to be working on a new Mac mini for some time. Apple updated the entry-level Mac mini with the M1 chip in...
Read Full Article
ipad 4 lightning

Apple Officially Obsoletes First iPad With Lightning Connector

Tuesday February 15, 2022 1:50 am PST by
Alongside adding the iPhone 6 Plus to its list of vintage and obsolete products, Apple today also updated its list to officially consider the fourth-generation iPad released in 2012 as obsolete. The fourth-generation iPad was marked internally at Apple as obsolete in November, but it had not updated its public list to make it official until today. The fourth-generation iPad was announced in ...
Read Full Article57 comments
13 inch macbook pro m2 mock feature 2

Apple to Unveil 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro With Unchanged Design Next Month, Claims Original MacBook Pro 'Notch' Leaker

Tuesday February 15, 2022 4:07 am PST by
Apple will next month debut its latest M2 Apple silicon processor in a refreshed 13-inch MacBook Pro model that will have no major design changes, according to a previously reliable source with close links to Apple's supply chain. Based on the new information seen by MacRumors, the upcoming 13-inch MacBook Pro retains the same design as the current version, including the Touch Bar, but...
Read Full Article362 comments
tim cook spring loaded event

Apple Files New Macs in Regulatory Database Ahead of Rumored Spring Event

Monday February 14, 2022 1:20 am PST by
Apple has filed three new unreleased Mac computers in the Eurasian Economic Database ahead of when the company is expected to hold a rumored Spring event on or around March 8, as first spotted by Consomac. The three new Macs, listed with model numbers A2615, A2686, and A2681, are all listed as running macOS Monterey, but no other details including the specific model of the computers are...
Read Full Article154 comments
iMac Pro 2022 27 and 24 iMac

2022 Mini-LED iMac Pro Could Launch in June

Monday February 14, 2022 9:37 am PST by
Apple's upcoming iMac Pro with a mini-LED display could launch in June, analyst Ross Young said today. Apple has been working on a larger-screened version of the iMac for months now, and if the June timeline is accurate, it could see a debut at the Worldwide Developers Conference. Rumors originally suggested that the new iMac could launch in the spring, but Young in late January said that he ...
Read Full Article117 comments
anker february 2022

Deals: Anker's New Gold Box Sale Has Up to 40% Off USB-C and MagSafe-Compatible Accessories

Monday February 14, 2022 8:10 am PST by
Anker has returned today with a new Gold Box deal on Amazon, offering discounts on over a dozen of Anker's best charging accessories. This includes USB-C to Lightning cables, USB-C wall chargers, MagSafe-compatible wireless and portable chargers, and more. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small...
Read Full Article5 comments
General Apps FaceTime

Gurman: FaceTime for Apple AR/VR Headset Could Rely on Memojis and SharePlay

Sunday February 13, 2022 7:34 am PST by
Memojis and SharePlay could be central to the FaceTime experience on Apple's long-rumored mixed-reality headset, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Gurman, who often reveals accurate insights into Apple's plans, has previously said that Apple's mixed-reality headset will focus on gaming, media consumption, and communication. The headset itself is rumored to run "rOS" or "realityOS,"...
Read Full Article182 comments