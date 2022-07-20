Apple Releases iOS 15.6 With New Live Sports Features, Storage Bug Fix and More

Apple today released iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6, the sixth major updates to the iOS and iPadOS 15 operating systems that were initially released in September 2021. iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 come around two months after the launch of iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5.



The iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 updates can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the new software, go to Settings > General > Software Update.

As Apple is wrapping up development on the iOS 15 and ‌iPadOS 15‌ operating systems, iOS 15.6 is minor in scale and introduces a handful of new features and bug fixes.

The update includes an option to restart, pause, rewind, and fast-forward a live sports game that's in progress, plus it addresses an issue that could cause the Settings app to continue to display that device storage is full even when it's not.

Apple's full release notes for the update are below.

iOS 15.6 includes enhancements, bug fixes and security updates. - TV app adds the option to restart a live sports game already in-progress and pause, rewind, or fast-forward

- Fixes an issue where Settings may continue to display that device storage is full even if it is available

- Fixes an issue that may cause braille devices to slow down or stop responding when navigating text in Mail

- Fixes an issue in Safari where a tab may revert back to a previous page Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

It's possible that iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 will be some of the last updates to the ‌iOS 15‌ and ‌iPadOS 15‌ operating systems as Apple is now focusing on iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 updates that are set to launch this fall.