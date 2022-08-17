Apple Releases iOS 15.6.1 and iPadOS 15.6.1 With Bug Fixes

Apple today released iOS and iPadOS 15.6.1, minor updates to the iOS and iPadOS 15 operating systems initially released in September 2021. iOS 15.6.1 and iPadOS 15.6.1 come a month after Apple released iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 with new Live Sports features and bug fixes.



The iOS 15.6.1 and iPadOS 15.6.1 updates can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the new software, go to Settings > General > Software Update.

According to Apple's release notes, the updates include bug fixes and security improvements. iOS 15.6.1 and iPadOS 15.6.1 address kernel and WebKit vulnerabilities that could lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple says that it is aware that these vulnerabilities may have been actively explited in the wild, so it is important to update right away.

These may be some of the final updates to the iOS 15 and ‌iPadOS 15‌ operating systems as Apple is now focusing on the iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 updates that are set to launch this fall.