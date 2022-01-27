iOS 15.4 Beta Lets You Use Face ID With a Mask On

The iOS 15.4 beta that was introduced today added a new feature designed to allow Face ID to be used with a mask and without an Apple Watch for authentication.

Apple says that the feature can "recognize the unique features around the eye" for authentication purposes. If you opt to use this feature during setup, you will need to rescan your face for Face ID. From there, Face ID will be able to unlock your iPhone even when you're wearing a mask.

In the Settings app, there's a new "Use Face ID with a Mask" toggle that can be turned on or off if you change your mind about the mask, and there's a new feature to "Add Glasses" to make Face ID more accurate when you're wearing glasses and a mask at the same time.

Apple warns in the Settings app that Face ID is "most accurate" when it's set up for full-face recognition only. For Face ID with a mask to work, you must be looking at your device to get it to unlock, and it does not work when wearing sunglasses.

poematik13 Avatar
poematik13
50 minutes ago at 10:55 am
2 years late lol
Think|Different Avatar
Think|Different
50 minutes ago at 10:55 am
"Finally!" The Apple Watch unlock feature has been clutch for me but this is also good.
KentBunn Avatar
KentBunn
36 minutes ago at 11:10 am

Well done apple, 2 years to late; in the uk we don’t need masks anymore so maybe apple should of done this 2 years ago, doesn’t seem like a hard thing for them to do; well done for doing is after the pandemic
You clearly don't understand development cycles at all.

I'd rather have them not rush out features that create gaping security holes, TYVM.
redheeler Avatar
redheeler
48 minutes ago at 10:57 am
It's about time. I don't have a Watch and this was the biggest reason Face ID was a downgrade over Touch ID immediately when I got my 13 Pro Max...yes masks are still required in some places.
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
47 minutes ago at 10:58 am
Wow! Finally. Much anticipated feature. Looking forward to activating this feature.
JonathanLevine Avatar
JonathanLevine
47 minutes ago at 10:59 am
All of this effort for making Face ID work when it can't even see most of your face and they refuse to just bring Touch ID back. Complete bull.
