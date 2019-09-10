Losing your Apple ID password can make your digital life a misery, because it can leave you locked out of the account that you use to manage your Apple devices, unable to access your iCloud data and manage your app and service subscriptions.

Recovery Contact Feature
In this scenario, Apple can't just reset your password for you, especially if your have two-factor authentication enabled. Setting up a recovery is one alternative solution, however in such cases you can't change your password unless you have a trusted second device as well as the recovery key.

In an effort to make things easier, Apple in iOS 15 allows you to set up an account recovery contact that can help make sure you always have access to you account, even if you forget your ‌Apple ID‌ password or device passcode. Your recovery contact is someone who can verify your identity and help you regain access to your account and all of your data if you ever get locked out.

Who Should Be My Recovery Contact?

Your recovery contact should be a person you know and trust, such as a family member or a close friend. They will need an iOS device of their own running ‌iOS 15‌ or iPadOS 15 or later, and must be over the age of 13. They'll also need two-factor authentication turned on for their own account and a passcode set up on their device.

How to Invite Someone to Be Your Recovery Contact

  1. Open the Settings app on your iOS device and tap your ‌Apple ID‌ banner at the top of the main menu.
  2. Tap Password & Security.
    settings

  3. Tap Account Recovery.
  4. Under "Recovery Assistance," tap Add Recovery Contact.
    settings

  5. Read the onscreen information, then tap Add Recovery Contact.
  6. Choose a recovery contact. If you're part of a Family Sharing group, eligible contacts will appear in the options. Alternately, tap Choose Someone Else to search your contacts.
  7. Tap Next and the following screen lets you send your chosen contact a message letting them know you've added them as your recovery contact. You can send the default message or edit it before sending. Tap Send when you're ready, then tap Done.
    settings

Remember to save the person's phone number so that you can contact them if you need help with account recovery.

How to Help Someone Regain Access to Their Account

If you are someone's designated recovery contact, here's how you can help them. They'll first have to verify some of their ‌Apple ID‌ account information, and then they'll contact you over the phone or in person. The following steps show how you go about generating and sharing a recovery code that they can then enter on their device.

  1. Open the Settings app on your iOS device and tap your ‌Apple ID‌ banner at the top of the main menu.
  2. Tap Password & Security -> Account Recovery.
  3. Tap your contact's name, then tap Get Recovery Code.
  4. When your friend is ready, read them their recovery code. Once they've entered it on their device, they'll be able to reset their password and regain access to their Apple account.

How to Remove Yourself As a Recovery Contact

If you no longer want to be someone's recovery contact, follow these steps on your iOS device.

  1. Open the Settings app on your iOS device and tap your ‌Apple ID‌ banner at the top of the main menu.
  2. Tap Password & Security -> Account Recovery.
  3. Under "Account Recovery For," tap the person's name.
  4. Tap Remove Contact.

After completing these steps, the contact will automatically receive a message explaining that you're no longer their account recovery contact.

Note: To set up the recovery contact feature, all of the iOS devices associated with your account must be upgraded to ‌iOS 15‌ or ‌iPadOS 15‌ or later. Apple Watches must be upgraded to watchOS 8 or later. You will not be able to use the recovery contact feature until you upgrade all of your devices or remove them from your ‌Apple ID‌ account.

Related Roundups: iOS 15, iPadOS 15
Related Forum: iOS 15

Top Rated Comments

jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
1 hour ago at 11:44 am
That’s a useful feature, thanks for covering it
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
subi257 Avatar
subi257
1 hour ago at 11:53 am
That is very useful
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
SantaFeNM Avatar
SantaFeNM
39 minutes ago at 12:22 pm
It unfortunately seems that if you have older iOS devices that you continue to use that are stuck on older iOS, you can't use this feature. This is a screenshot from my SE 2020 with iOS 15.0.2. I don't use the 6 Plus as a phone, just for a music library/streaming.



Attachment Image
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Scipster Avatar
Scipster
1 hour ago at 11:53 am
One of the most helpful articles on MacRumors. Thanks so much for sharing!

So glad Apple is adding features like this & digital legacy!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
subi257 Avatar
subi257
1 hour ago at 11:54 am

Will the contact be able to access my account?

What do you need exactly to recover the account?
I can be wrong, but I would expect yes. That is based on it saying make sure it's a person that you trust.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
now i see it Avatar
now i see it
1 hour ago at 11:54 am
There’s no reason that this improvement has to be locked down to iOS 15. A web portal would work just as easily.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

iphone 11 night mode photos

Apple Reveals New Night Mode Photo Feature Exclusive to iPhone 11 Series

Tuesday September 10, 2019 12:23 pm PDT by
Apple today announced the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and the iPhone 11 Max, all-new models that boast improved cameras, and specifically, a dramatic new Night Mode photo feature. Last year, Google introduced its impressive Night Sight camera mode, a software-based feature that allows users to take detailed pictures in dark environments using Google Pixel smartphones. Apple's new Night...
Read Full Article47 comments
studio buds family

Beats Studio Buds Debuting Today With Active Noise Cancellation, Stemless Design, and More for $150

Monday June 14, 2021 8:00 am PDT by
We've seen a lot of teasers about the Beats Studio Buds over the past month since they first showed up in Apple's beta software updates, and today they're finally official. The Beats Studio Buds are available to order today in red, white, and black ahead of a June 24 ship date, and they're priced at $149.99. The Studio Buds are the first Beats-branded earbuds to truly compete with AirPods...
Read Full Article198 comments
maxresdefault

Craig Federighi and Greg Joswiak Discuss iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, Privacy, Shortcuts on Mac, and More

Saturday June 12, 2021 6:12 am PDT by
As is tradition, Apple executives Craig Federighi and Greg Joswiak joined Daring Fireball's John Gruber in an episode of The Talk Show to discuss several announcements that Apple made over this weeks WWDC, including iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, and a large focus around privacy. Federighi kicks off the conversation discussing the common architecture, now thanks to Apple silicon, across all of...
Read Full Article113 comments
affinity designer contour tool

Serif Updates Affinity Photo, Designer, and Publisher With New Tools and Functions

Thursday February 4, 2021 1:58 am PST by
Serif today announced across-the-board updates for its popular suite of Affinity creative apps, including Affinity Photo, Affinity Designer, and the Apple award-winning Affinity Publisher for Mac, all of which were among the first professional creative suites to be optimized for Apple's new M1 chip. "After another year which saw record numbers of people switching to Affinity, it's exciting to...
Read Full Article86 comments
corellium

Apple and Corellium Agree on Settlement to Bring Lawsuit to an End

Tuesday August 10, 2021 11:36 pm PDT by
Apple this week dropped its long-standing lawsuit against Corellium, the security research company that provides security researchers with a replica of the iOS operating system, allowing them to locate possible security exploits within Apple's mobile operating system, The Washington Post reports. Apple filed a lawsuit against Corellium in 2019, claiming the security company was infringing...
Read Full Article30 comments
iPhone 13 Dummy Thumbnail 2

Kuo: iPhone 13 to Feature LEO Satellite Communications to Make Calls and Texts Without Cellular Coverage

Sunday August 29, 2021 7:39 am PDT by
The iPhone 13 will feature low earth orbit (LEO) satellite communication connectivity to allow users to make calls and send messages in areas without 4G or 5G coverage, according to the reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a note to investors, seen by MacRumors, Kuo explained that the iPhone 13 lineup will feature hardware that is able to connect to LEO satellites. If enabled with the relevant...
Read Full Article296 comments
youtube apple tv

YouTube Discontinuing 3rd-Generation Apple TV App, AirPlay Still Available

Wednesday February 3, 2021 3:09 pm PST by
YouTube is planning to stop supporting its YouTube app on the third-generation Apple TV models, where YouTube has long been available as a channel option. A 9to5Mac reader received a message about the upcoming app discontinuation, which is set to take place in March.Starting early March, the YouTube app will no longer be available on Apple TV (3rd generation). You can still watch YouTube on...
Read Full Article95 comments
maxresdefault

Apple Releases Redesigned 'Apple TV Remote' App for iPhone

Monday August 1, 2016 11:59 am PDT by
Apple today released an all new Apple TV Remote app for the iPhone, which is used to control the fourth-generation Apple TV along with older Apple TV models. Announced at WWDC, the new Remote app has been available for developers since June and was released to the public this afternoon. The new Remote app, which connects to an Apple TV via Bluetooth, mimics the exact layout of the physical...
Read Full Article143 comments
iwork macos monterey icons

macOS 12 Monterey Beta 5 Reveals Updated iWork Icons

Thursday August 12, 2021 12:00 pm PDT by
Apple is working on updated icons for the macOS versions of its iWork apps, according to images discovered by MacRumors. The new icons are included in the framework of macOS 12 Monterey beta 5 that handles the display of collaboration links in apps such as iMessage. Pages, Numbers, and Keynote icons found in macOS Monterey The images of the new macOS iWork icons for Pages, Numbers, and...
Read Full Article74 comments
os x mountain lion macs 16x9 2

Apple Makes OS X Lion and Mountain Lion Free to Download

Wednesday June 30, 2021 12:19 pm PDT by
Apple recently dropped the $19.99 fee for OS X Lion and Mountain Lion, making the older Mac updates free to download, reports Macworld. Apple has kept OS X 10.7 Lion and OS X 10.8 Mountain Lion available for customers who have machines limited to the older software, but until recently, Apple was charging $19.99 to get download codes for the updates. As of last week, these updates no...
Read Full Article128 comments